Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to South Carolina on Thursday to announce a $60 million investment by a solar energy firm to help expand manufacturing supply chains throughout the United States. Biden will take credit for the capital investment being made by Enphase Energy of California, which plans to create two manufacturing routes in South Carolina with its global supply partner Flex, which could bring as many as 600 new jobs to the state, the White House said. Advertisement

The broader deal aims to establish six new shipping lanes across the country in partnership with several manufacturers, which could add as many as 1,800 jobs nationwide, while helping to increase solar power to millions of homes, the White House said.

The announcement was part of a three-week "investing in America" push by the administration, in which officials plan numerous public appearances to tout the impact of Biden's legislative agenda that has sought to boost infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy.

Biden was expected to praise numerous private investments that have helped to expand his Inflation Reduction Act, with U.S. companies contributing more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since he took office.

In South Carolina, companies have contributed $11 billion to the president's manufacturing push, with the administration providing $2.6 billion in funding for the state's infrastructure projects and other improvements.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to South Carolina to announce $23 million to build a pedestrian bridge and a hub to improve transit between neighborhoods and college campuses in downtown Orangeburg.

BMW was investing $1 billion to produce electric vehicles in Spartanburg, and another $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff.

Redwood Materials is spending $3.5 billion to build a battery materials facility near Charleston, which was expected to create 1,500 jobs while supporting the state's supply chains.

A growing list of U.S. manufacturers were also looking to convert to clean-energy outfits, which has potential to add even more jobs, the White House said.

Previously, South Carolina received nearly $1 billion in federal funds to deliver high-speed Internet to every corner of the state, while millions in federal dollars have gone to help the state address carbon emissions, protracted travel times and watershed and flood-prevention issues.

South Carolina is also among eight states receiving $300 million in federal dollars to rebuild more than a dozen aging bridges across the country.

South Carolina will host the first race of the 2024 Democratic primary on Feb. 3.

Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina are vying for the Republican nomination to run against Biden for president.