Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2023 / 9:01 PM

Switzerland passes net-zero climate law as glaciers melt

By Sheri Walsh
Glaciologist Matthias Huss sets a measuring pole in the ice before participating in an action of supporters of the 'Yes Committee to the Climate Protection Law' in Val Morteratsch, Switzerland, on May 20. The glacier ceremony 'Good-bye Morteratsch Glacier' at the foot of the Morteratsch Glacier was intended to send a signal to vote "yes" on the climate protection law, which passed with 59.1% on Monday. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
Glaciologist Matthias Huss sets a measuring pole in the ice before participating in an action of supporters of the 'Yes Committee to the Climate Protection Law' in Val Morteratsch, Switzerland, on May 20. The glacier ceremony 'Good-bye Morteratsch Glacier' at the foot of the Morteratsch Glacier was intended to send a signal to vote "yes" on the climate protection law, which passed with 59.1% on Monday. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Voters in Switzerland have passed a new law to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 after glaciers in the Swiss Alps have lost a third of their ice volume in two decades.

The Climate Law, which will cut dependence on imported oil and gas and move the country to renewable sources, passed in a referendum Sunday with 59.1% of the vote.

Advertisement

Leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss, who has studied glacier retreat in the Alps, said he was "very happy the arguments of climate science were heard."

"The Swiss population sends out a strong signal: The law for bringing the country to net zero emissions was accepted today!" Huss wrote in a tweet. "What started with the glacier initiative several years ago has now come to an end."

Advertisement

A second referendum to introduce a global minimum tax of 15% for multinational corporations won overwhelmingly with more than 78% of the vote.

About 42% of Swiss citizens voted in the election with nearly all of the country's major parties supporting the new Climate Law, except for the right-wing Swiss People's Party.

RELATED Massive rockfall narrowly misses Swiss village

"The climate law... is something of a turning point in climate politics in Switzerland after two years of uncertainty," said Lukas Golder, co-director of the pollster gfs.bern.

"Obviously a 'no' would have been a disaster, but even with a 'yes,' pro-climate activists have a very hard struggle ahead in Switzerland," he said.

Switzerland, which is one of the world's wealthiest countries, currently imports about three-quarters of its oil and natural gas.

RELATED Concerns about urban flooding in Miami rise with hurricane season

Critics argue the law will push up energy prices and provides no information or guidance on where the green electricity will come from.

"By 2050, the country's electricity consumption will rise from about 62 terawatt-hours to 90," warned Christoph Brand, chief executive of Switzerland's largest electricity producer Axpo. "The potential for additional hydro in Switzerland is essentially zero... and our solar and wind capacity are embarrassingly low."

To meet energy targets, 80 square kilometers of solar panels will need to be built before 2050.

Advertisement

But Swiss energy utilities are skeptical, saying the country's planning laws will prevent any progress. While most countries allow a central government to override local concerns, Switzerland allows an individual or group to block or delay projects.

"There is a tendency to move slowly in Switzerland -- to say that everything has gone fine for the last 30 years so let's just extrapolate for the next 30," Brand added. "But in this case, it doesn't work."

Read More

Tropical wave could become depression with Atlantic hurricane season underway

Latest Headlines

3 hospitalized in random axe attacks at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
World News // 18 minutes ago
3 hospitalized in random axe attacks at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
June 19 (UPI) -- An axe-wielding assailant entered three Chinese restaurants and attacked diners in the Albany suburb of Auckland, New Zealand.
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
World News // 8 hours ago
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
June 19 (UPI) -- A small submersible went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken HMS Titanic, and Coast Guard crews were searching for the vessel Monday.
Tropical storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane this week
World News // 7 hours ago
Tropical storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane this week
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Canada announces new sanctions against Iran
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada announces new sanctions against Iran
June 19 (UPI) -- Seven individuals in the Iranian court system have been sanctioned for their role in human rights violations under the country's criminal justice system. Six are members of the Revolutionary Court.
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
World News // 4 hours ago
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
June 19 (UPI) -- India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced Monday it is ordering a record-setting 500 Airbus A320 aircraft.
Alexei Navalny faces new trial that could 'greatly increase' prison sentence
World News // 8 hours ago
Alexei Navalny faces new trial that could 'greatly increase' prison sentence
June 19 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a new trial began Monday that could see him spend an additional 30 years behind bars.
Intel announces $33B agreement to build two semiconductor plants in Germany
World News // 10 hours ago
Intel announces $33B agreement to build two semiconductor plants in Germany
June 19 (UPI) -- Intel Corp. and the German government have agreed to a $33 billion plan to build two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg, the company announced Monday.
UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
World News // 10 hours ago
UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
June 19 (UPI) -- Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to reopen their respective embassies in a major reset to diplomatic relations following a yearslong rift that began after Doha was accused of sponsoring terrorism in 2017.
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken topped off two-day visit to China on Monday with a meeting with President Xi Jinping, the first high-level contact between the two superpowers since November.
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
World News // 11 hours ago
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
June 19 (UPI) -- Amazon, Marriott International and Microsoft were some of the 41 companies that committed to hiring refugees from Ukraine and other countries Tent European Business Summit in Paris on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement