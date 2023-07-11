Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 1:54 PM

Appeals court orders temporary halt to natural gas pipeline in national forest

By Clyde Hughes
The Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which has been championed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been stopped temporarily by a federal appeals court on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
The Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which has been championed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been stopped temporarily by a federal appeals court on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel ordered a halt to the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in the Jefferson National Forest until the courts can take a closer look at a review petition.

Environmental groups had protested the Biden administration's approval of the natural gas pipeline through the national forest. The same court previously had turned back permits for the pipeline.

Advertisement

The pipeline is championed by Democrat and Senate Energy Chair Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who is up for re-election in 2024. The 300-mile pipeline crosses three miles of the Jefferson National Forest.

That forest, combined with the George Washington Forest, is one of the biggest areas of public land in the eastern United States, covering Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.

RELATED California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels

The Wilderness Society challenged provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which suspended the federal debt ceiling to avoid a government default. Language in the act ordered federal agencies to issue all remaining permits to Mountain Valley in an effort to end the Fourth Circuit's jurisdiction to hear any new approval challenges.

The Wilderness Society said that language is unconstitutional, and the challenges should be allowed to be heard over the pipeline.

Advertisement

U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream Corp. said it was considering appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATED In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis

"We are disappointed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's remarkable decision to grant a one-sentence stay halting all construction in the Jefferson National Forest with no explanation," Equitrans said in a statement.

"The court's decision defies the will and clear intent of a bipartisan Congress and this administration in passing legislation to expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which was deemed to be in the national interest."

Equitrans argued that the court issued its decision before receiving a full briefing from the federal government and Mountain Valley, saying it was "particularly telling and demonstrates why congressional intervention was appropriate."

RELATED Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Vermont after heavy rain led to flooding and forced people out of their homes in the state's capital.
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida woman accused of shooting through her closed door and killing her Black neighbor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter.
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
July 11 (UPI) -- Representatives from the PGA Tour defended the controversial, proposed alliance with Saudi-financed LIV Golf in testimony before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday,
Colorado is drought-free for first time in 4 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado is drought-free for first time in 4 years
Thanks to more frequent storms and showers over the past several months, the U.S. Drought Monitor map as of Thursday showed no areas of drought in Colorado for the first time since July 16, 2019.
EIA's July gasoline price forecast among the highest so far this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EIA's July gasoline price forecast among the highest so far this year
July 11 (UPI) -- The most recent forecast for the retail price of gasoline in the U.S. market for the year is among the highest so far in 2023, though the price at the pump will almost certainly stay below-year ago levels, data show.
Court rules Microsoft can acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court rules Microsoft can acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an attempt by the Federal Trade Commission to stop Microsoft from acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
July 11 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after a military vehicle crashed into front doors of a Georgia military base.
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
The emerging marine heat wave off the coast of Florida could prove to be detrimental not just to the local ecosystem but also to residents of the peninsula's coast hoping to avoid explosive storms this hurricane season.
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday.
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
July 11 (UPI) -- After more than $200 million in penalties last year, the U.S. government on Tuesday imposed penalties on Bank of America for imposing excessive fees and withholding credit card bonuses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement