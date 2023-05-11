Trending
May 11, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Norwegian energy company DNO said it was scaling back operations in northern Iraq, though the government there said Thursday it reached a deal that would allow for the resumption of oil exports through Turkey. File photo by Kamal Akrayi/EPA
Norwegian energy company DNO said it was scaling back operations in northern Iraq, though the government there said Thursday it reached a deal that would allow for the resumption of oil exports through Turkey. File photo by Kamal Akrayi/EPA

May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.

The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources said it reached the agreement with Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization. The actual resumption of exports depends on a response from Turkey, the Kurdish Regional Government said.

Energy companies working in northern Iraq were forced to shut down production in March due to an international court decision that tacitly limited crude oil exports through networks in Turkey to the port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean Sea.

Norwegian energy company DNO, which has a major presence in the Kurdish region, was instructed by the KRG to stop deliveries to a pipeline running to Ceyhan following "an arbitration ruling in favor of Iraq against Turkey and its state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for transporting Kurdish oil without prior approval from Baghdad."

RELATED Kurdish oil production halted amid export row

The central government in Baghdad and the KRG have been at loggerheads for years. Iraq's central government filed a case at the International Chamber of Commerce in 2014, arguing Turkey was in violation of a 1973 bilateral agreement by allowing the KRG to send oil through the pipeline without Baghdad's consent.

DNO reported a first-quarter profit on Thursday of $269 million, compared with $87 million in the previous quarter. The company, however, said it was hampered by the forced closure of operations in the Kurdish north of Iraq.

"Given the uncertain timing of export resumption and, importantly, of payments by the Kurdistan Regional Government for previous oil sales, DNO has scaled back spend in Kurdistan, including drilling," the company explained.

RELATED U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack

Secondary sources reporting to economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries put total Iraqi crude oil production at 4.1 million barrels per day in April, a 4.6% decline from March levels.

The pipeline to Ceyhan has the capacity to carry around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, with most of that in the form of Kurdish oil.

RELATED 20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq falls short

Latest Headlines

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 14 minutes ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 15 minutes ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 5 hours ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
World News // 1 hour ago
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
May 11 (UPI) -- A big Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses and dramatically worsen food insecurity, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
May 11 (UPI) -- More than 71 million people worldwide were forced from their homes but remained in their countries as war, natural disasters and other crises led to record-level internal displacement throughout 2022.
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
May 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed Ali Ghali, the leader of the Islamic Jihad's rocket launching force early this morning in the ongoing fighting in Gaza and Israel.
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
LONDON, May 11 (UPI) -- The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the 12th time in a row Thursday to 4.5% despite private sector wage growth and services consumer price inflation that remained within touching distance of expectations.
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
World News // 3 hours ago
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
May 11 (UPI) -- A strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning in Chiba, Japan shook Tokyo Bay, including downtown Tokyo , causing injuries but no tsunami.
Britain backtracks on promise to allow all EU legislation to expire at year's end
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain backtracks on promise to allow all EU legislation to expire at year's end
May 11 (UPI) -- Britain has scrapped a pledge to automatically cancel some 4,000 laws that remain on the statute books from when it was a member of the European Union by the end of the year.
