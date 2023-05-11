Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq

1/2

Norwegian energy company DNO said it was scaling back operations in northern Iraq, though the government there said Thursday it reached a deal that would allow for the resumption of oil exports through Turkey. File photo by Kamal Akrayi/EPA

May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey. The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources said it reached the agreement with Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization. The actual resumption of exports depends on a response from Turkey, the Kurdish Regional Government said. Advertisement

Energy companies working in northern Iraq were forced to shut down production in March due to an international court decision that tacitly limited crude oil exports through networks in Turkey to the port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean Sea.

Norwegian energy company DNO, which has a major presence in the Kurdish region, was instructed by the KRG to stop deliveries to a pipeline running to Ceyhan following "an arbitration ruling in favor of Iraq against Turkey and its state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for transporting Kurdish oil without prior approval from Baghdad."

The central government in Baghdad and the KRG have been at loggerheads for years. Iraq's central government filed a case at the International Chamber of Commerce in 2014, arguing Turkey was in violation of a 1973 bilateral agreement by allowing the KRG to send oil through the pipeline without Baghdad's consent.

DNO reported a first-quarter profit on Thursday of $269 million, compared with $87 million in the previous quarter. The company, however, said it was hampered by the forced closure of operations in the Kurdish north of Iraq.

"Given the uncertain timing of export resumption and, importantly, of payments by the Kurdistan Regional Government for previous oil sales, DNO has scaled back spend in Kurdistan, including drilling," the company explained.

Secondary sources reporting to economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries put total Iraqi crude oil production at 4.1 million barrels per day in April, a 4.6% decline from March levels.

The pipeline to Ceyhan has the capacity to carry around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, with most of that in the form of Kurdish oil.