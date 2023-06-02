Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 3:21 PM

From Oval Office, Joe Biden will address nation, discuss recent debt limit deal

By Matt Bernardini
From the Oval Office, U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday night, during which he will speak about the recent debt ceiling agreement reached by Congress. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
From the Oval Office, U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday night, during which he will speak about the recent debt ceiling agreement reached by Congress. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday night, during which he will talk about the debt ceiling bill that Congress recently passed.

Biden, who will be speaking from the Oval Office for the first time, will speak at 7 p.m. ET. The speech will be streamed live on the White House's YouTube channel and on C-SPAN.

Advertisement

CNN reported that Biden is likely to speak about the process that led to the deal and what will happen going forward.

Late Thursday night the U.S. Senate passed legislation suspending the debt limit and imposing new spending caps, allowing the United States to avoid defaulting for the first time.

RELATED Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure

The measure, which required 60 votes, passed despite four Democrats and Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, voting "no."

There were 17 Republicans that joined the majority of Democrats in voting for the legislation, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Other Republicans that voted for the legislation included Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Susan Collins of Maine, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Advertisement

The Fiscal Responsibility Act suspends the debt limit until the first quarter of 2025. It keeps non-defense discretionary spending roughly flat and ensure that the student loan payment suspensions will end in September.

Despite the bill's passage, some Senators have voiced their displeasure with the bill.

Sanders, D-Vt., issued a statement Wednesday night, calling the bill "totally unnecessary" and promising to vote against it.

RELATED U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling

Sanders blasted the bill for making "it easier for fossil fuel companies to pollute," for spending "more on the military than the next 10 nations combined," for allowing the pharmaceutical industry to charge "the American people the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs" as Sanders claimed more than "45 million Americans are drowning in student debt."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wants to get rid of a provision that would speed up approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas pipeline that would run through West Virginia and Virginia.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for across-the-board spending cuts over the next two years.

According to The Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has called for an increase in defense spending.

McConnell himself also criticized the 1% increase in defense spending in the bill, saying it is not enough.

Advertisement

"I think that's the worst part of the deal," McConnell said Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Read More

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default

Latest Headlines

Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
June 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who owned several Key West hospitality staffing companies has been sentenced to two years, eight months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and harboring illegal workers.
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
June 2 (UPI) -- The hurricane centers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday Tropical Storm Arlene formed from a depression about 265 miles west of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
June 2 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents in Wilmington, Del., seized an illicit shipment of poppy pods Wednesday.
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
June 2 (UPI) -- A district court in New Mexico agreed to a settlement in the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
June 2 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody Friday after three people were killed and three more injured in three stabbings and two carjackings in two California cities.
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshipping in person more than by screens
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshipping in person more than by screens
June 2 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center report Friday found about a fourth of Americans regularly watch religious service online or on TV. Pew found 43% of adults take part in religious services either in person, online or on TV.
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
June 2 (UPI) -- Lincoln Motor Company is recalling more than 100,000 of its crossover SUVs over the risk of a potential fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday.
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
June 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is not pursuing charges against former vice president Mike Pence, multiple news outlets confirmed Friday citing a letter to his lawyers.
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinicians will be deployed to multiple CBP sites next week after the agency reported that medical staff at a facility in Texas repeatedly refused requests for an ambulance from a mother whose daughter died in custody.
Fort Bragg officially renamed Fort Liberty
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fort Bragg officially renamed Fort Liberty
June 2 (UPI) -- Fort Bragg in North Carolina is now officially known as Fort Liberty, after a "redesignation" ceremony Friday, part of the army's move to rebrand several of its facilities named after Confederate Civil War figures.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement