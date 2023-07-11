Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers asked for his classified documents trial to be delayed until after the presidential election. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers asked for his classified documents trial to be delayed until after the presidential election. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year's presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta told U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon that beginning a trial "of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice."

They also argued that Trump would be preoccupied with his campaign for president which "requires a tremendous amount of time and energy" that could continue until election day if he is selected as the Republican nominee.

"Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants' ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication," Trump's lawyers wrote.

RELATED D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts alleging that he willfully retained classified documents containing national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last month had called for the case to be postponed from August to December of this year, noting the sensitive nature of the classified materials in the case would require special considerations.

Trump's lawyers, however, said a December trial would make it even more difficult to seat an impartial jury as his presidential campaign would be ramping up.

RELATED Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China

They also said that there is no ongoing risk of criminality, therefore Smith's urgency to go to trial is unnecessary.

"There is no ongoing threat to national security interests nor any concern regarding continued criminal activity," Trump's lawyers said.

They also noted several other criminal trials facing Trump could cause complications, including civil trial set for October in New York involving an effort by New York Attorney General Letitia James to put major restrictions on Trump and his businesses over alleged pervasive fraud.

RELATED Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case

He also faces a criminal trial in March on New York state charges related to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawyers added that Nauta also faces four criminal trials heading into December and that his job requires him to accompany Trump throughout his campaign stops.

