July 7, 2023 / 3:40 PM

D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
An attorney disciplinary committee on Friday recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for his role in helping former President Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election. 'He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,' the committee said. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
An attorney disciplinary committee on Friday recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for his role in helping former President Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election. 'He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,' the committee said. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- An attorney disciplinary committee on Friday recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for his role in helping former President Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results.

The report follows a misconduct hearing that was held in December regarding Giuliani's actions. It recommends that he lose his law license in the District of Columbia.

"He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," the committee said. "By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law. He should be disbarred."

The committee specifically said that Giuliani violated the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct when he said in a state court that there had been election fraud that could overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

It also said that Giuliani has not shown any remorse for his actions, and recommended the disciplinary measures as a deterrent to other attorneys who might do the same.

"Mr. Giuliani has not acknowledged or accepted responsibility for his misconduct. To the contrary, he has declared his indignation over being subjected to the disciplinary process," the committee wrote in its report. "We are convinced that a sanction must be enhanced to ensure that it adequately deters both Respondent (Giuliani) and other attorneys from acting similarly in the future."

After the recommendation, the case against Giuliani still must be considered by D.C.'s Board on Professional Responsibility and by the district's court of appeals.

Giuliani's law license is currently suspended as he faces an ethics review in New York state.

