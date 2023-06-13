Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal felony counts in historic arraignment

1/8

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside the Miami Federal Courthouse as Trump makes his appearance on Tuesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courthouse on all 37 counts relating to the mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday. Trump surrendered himself at the courthouse and was processed early Tuesday afternoon before facing special counsel Jack Smith and Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman for his arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea to all of the counts he was indicted on last week, according to NBC News, ABC News and CNN. Advertisement

Trump has maintained his innocence in the face of 37 counts of obstructing justice by retaining and refusing to return classified documents relating to national security. He is expected to plead not guilty to all 37 counts on Tuesday.

"ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA," Trump wrote on Truth Social at about 1:30 p.m.

RELATED Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing

A large contingent of supporters have posted up outside of the courthouse, as well as the Trump National Doral resort where he stayed Monday night. There also is a gathering of demonstrators who oppose Trump in downtown Miami. The eyes of the public will remain outside the courthouse as Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman has denied media requests to allow cameras inside the federal building on Tuesday.

Todd Blanche will represent the former president at the arraignment. He is also representing Trump in the hush money case against him in Manhattan, N.Y. Following the arraignment, Trump is expected to travel to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he will deliver comments.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, spoke to the media outside the courthouse before the arraignment, stating that the "targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships."

Trump has made similar allegations. Habba, who has taken on a role of spokesperson for Trump, does not have a background in criminal law.

Trump is not expected to be handcuffed or have his mugshot taken. He was not handcuffed and did not have his mugshot taken when he was arranged in Manhattan either.

Also to be arraigned Tuesday is Trump aide Walt Nauta. The 40-year-old is accused of playing a large role in helping Trump retain classified documents. Nauta is a Navy veteran who became a personal valet for Trump before becoming an aide.

According to ABC News, Trump rode to the courthouse in a car alone. His attorneys Blanche and Chris Kise, along with Nauta and his attorney Stanley Woodward, rode in a vehicle behind Trump's.