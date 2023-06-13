Breaking News
Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami hearing
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 2:52 PM / Updated at 3:17 PM

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal felony counts in historic arraignment

By Joe Fisher
1/8
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside the Miami Federal Courthouse as Trump makes his appearance on Tuesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside the Miami Federal Courthouse as Trump makes his appearance on Tuesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courthouse on all 37 counts relating to the mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday.

Trump surrendered himself at the courthouse and was processed early Tuesday afternoon before facing special counsel Jack Smith and Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman for his arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea to all of the counts he was indicted on last week, according to NBC News, ABC News and CNN.

Advertisement

Trump has maintained his innocence in the face of 37 counts of obstructing justice by retaining and refusing to return classified documents relating to national security. He is expected to plead not guilty to all 37 counts on Tuesday.

"ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA," Trump wrote on Truth Social at about 1:30 p.m.

RELATED Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing

A large contingent of supporters have posted up outside of the courthouse, as well as the Trump National Doral resort where he stayed Monday night. There also is a gathering of demonstrators who oppose Trump in downtown Miami. The eyes of the public will remain outside the courthouse as Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman has denied media requests to allow cameras inside the federal building on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Todd Blanche will represent the former president at the arraignment. He is also representing Trump in the hush money case against him in Manhattan, N.Y. Following the arraignment, Trump is expected to travel to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he will deliver comments.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, spoke to the media outside the courthouse before the arraignment, stating that the "targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships."

RELATED Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing

Trump has made similar allegations. Habba, who has taken on a role of spokesperson for Trump, does not have a background in criminal law.

Trump is not expected to be handcuffed or have his mugshot taken. He was not handcuffed and did not have his mugshot taken when he was arranged in Manhattan either.

Also to be arraigned Tuesday is Trump aide Walt Nauta. The 40-year-old is accused of playing a large role in helping Trump retain classified documents. Nauta is a Navy veteran who became a personal valet for Trump before becoming an aide.

RELATED Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'

According to ABC News, Trump rode to the courthouse in a car alone. His attorneys Blanche and Chris Kise, along with Nauta and his attorney Stanley Woodward, rode in a vehicle behind Trump's.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
June 13 (UPI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has received a bid from Overstock.com as a "stalking horse" bidder to purchase the branding and some aspects of the business, according to a bankruptcy filing Tuesday.
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine, valued at up to $321million.
2 Massachusetts children burned by pool chemicals on playground slide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 Massachusetts children burned by pool chemicals on playground slide
June 13 (UPI) -- Two Massachusetts children were burned after a pool chemical was poured on a slide at a playground.
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
June 13 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday on federal charges denied a request to allow cameras inside the Miami courtroom.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for Sweden's membership at meeting with NATO chief
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for Sweden's membership at meeting with NATO chief
June 13 (UPI) -- Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, ahead of a rescheduled meeting with the president.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia
June 13 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of Sunday's fatal collapse of an elevated portion of I-95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise
June 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has reached a tentative deal with a small bloc of GOP conservatives that will end a weeklong revolt and allow voting to resume this week on several stalled Republican bills.
Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
June 13 (UPI) -- Energy prices helped drag consumer-level inflation lower over the 12-month period to May, though so-called core inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground New York cave
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground New York cave
June 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than a dozen others had to be rescued after a tour boat capsized inside of an underground cave used to carry water from New York's Erie Canal.
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
June 13 (UPI) -- Nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver where fans had been celebrating the Nuggets NBA championship, police said Tuesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement