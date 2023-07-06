Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 12:50 AM

DOJ appeals order barring federal agencies from talking with social media companies

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration on Wednesday filed a motion to appeal a recent decision blocking various federal agencies and their employees from communicating with social media platforms over their content. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Biden administration on Wednesday filed a motion to appeal a recent decision blocking various federal agencies and their employees from communicating with social media platforms over their content. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is appealing a recent court order restricting various federal agencies and specific employees from communicating with social media companies about most content posted to their platforms.

The Justice Department filed its notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday, a day after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled in favor of Missouri and Louisiana in a case centered on the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

Advertisement

The two states along with several doctors filed the lawsuit in May of 2022, accusing the Biden administration of forcing social media platforms to censor conservatives and right-wing opinions under the guise of stopping the spread of disinformation and misinformation primarily concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his ruling Tuesday, Doughty wrote that the plaintiffs have produced "substantial evidence in support of their claims that they were the victims of a far-reaching and widespread censorship campaign" and that during the COVID-19 pandemic "the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth.'"

Advertisement

The Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the Justice Department were named among the federal agencies Doughty barred from communicating with social media platforms over much of the content published on their platforms.

Not prohibited by Doughty's order is communicating with social media companies concerning criminal activity, national security threats, criminal efforts to suppress voting, malicious cyber activities and threats to public safety and security.

In response to the ruling, the White House defended its interactions with social media companies in a statement to CNN as "actions to protect public health, safety and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections.

RELATED Meta to launch Twitter competitor Threads app Thursday except in Europe

"Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present," the White House official said.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said prior to the Justice Department's appeal filing that they disagree with Doughty's ruling.

"We certainly disagree with this decision," she told reporters during a press conference. "And as I said, the DOJ is reviewing this, and i'm not going to get ahead of their evaluation of what options they're going to potentially take on moving forward."

Advertisement

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, on Wednesday described Doughty's order as a victory over the "largest First Amendment violation in American history."

"The fight for our freedoms is just beginning," he tweeted.

Read More

New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read

Latest Headlines

'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
July 5 (UPI) -- The production team for the hit series "Peaky Blinders" has ripped Ron DeSantis for copyright violation after the Florida governor used a clip of Cillian Murphy's character in the show without license or permission.
JetBlue ends partnership with American, will focus on Spirit Airlines merger
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JetBlue ends partnership with American, will focus on Spirit Airlines merger
July 5 (UPI) -- JetBlue confirmed Wednesday it is severing ties with American Airlines, after a federal judge in May ordered the two carriers to end the agreement over antitrust laws.
Man gets life in rape of Ohio girl, 10, who had to cross state lines for abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man gets life in rape of Ohio girl, 10, who had to cross state lines for abortion
July 5 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old Guatemalan national was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl.
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
July 5 (UPI) -- Sweden will make NATO stronger, President Joe Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House amid tensions with Turkey that could hurt Sweden's bid to join the alliance.
Four killed in Louisiana during onslaught of Fourth of July holiday shootings
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Four killed in Louisiana during onslaught of Fourth of July holiday shootings
July 5 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and seven were injured after a mass shooting at a July 4 party in Louisiana, police said.
Pentagon concludes review after Discord leak, will tighten controls for classified info
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon concludes review after Discord leak, will tighten controls for classified info
July 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord.
New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts
July 5 (UPI) -- A judge in New Jersey is under fire after and facing a formal complaint over videos posted on his TikTok account that allegedly show him using profane language.
New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
July 5 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store in 2020.
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
July 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died from suicide, according to a Wednesday Facebook post by her sisters. Lee had been in a coma following the suicide attempt.
Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run
July 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., raised about $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter of 2023. He was censured by the Republican-led House last month for his role in Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement