July 5, 2023 / 5:20 PM

New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts

By Simon Druker

July 5 (UPI) -- A judge in New Jersey is under fire after and facing a formal complaint over videos posted on his TikTok account that allegedly show him using profane language.

"Respondent recorded several TikTok videos in his chambers, including songs which contained profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, and/or racist terms," states the formal complaint against Judge Gary Wilcox.

The complaint against Wilcox, a Harvard graduate, was filed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

Wilcox allegedly used the name Sal Tortorella on his since-deleted TikTok account, posting about 40 videos on the social media app.

Videos purportedly show the 58-year-old Bergen County Superior Court Judge lip synching graphic lyrics to songs by Rhianna, rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Miguel.

The complaint also references posts by Wilcox celebrating having reached 100 followers. Videos were posted on the account between April 2021 and this past March, according to the complaint.

"By his conduct in posting these and similar videos to TikTok, respondent exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges," the complaint states.

Wilcox has been practicing law in New Jersey since 1989. He previously served as a federal before being appointed to the bench by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2011.

In addition to the lyrics in some of the videos, the complaint also takes issue with the fact some of the filming allegedly took place in the judge's chambers or courtroom.

Judges may not engage in "extrajudicial activities in a manner that would not cast reasonable doubt on the judge's capacity to act impartially as a judge," according to the Judicial Code of Conduct.

Wilcox has a 20-day window to file a response.

If found to have violated the code of conduct, penalties range from a reprimand to being removed from the bench.

