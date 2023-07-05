Meta plans to launch its Twitter competitor app Threads Thursday. The launch is being delayed in Europe due to privacy laws. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Meta plans to officially launch the new Threads app Thursday to compete with Twitter, but privacy concerns are preventing the release in Europe for now. Billed as a conversation app, the real purpose of Threads is to make money for Meta by tracking and profiling web users data to sell micro-targeted advertising. Advertisement

According to Meta, Threads will allow users to "follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things."

It also will allow Meta to follow and connect directly via users' personal data to sell ads.

Mandatory iOS disclosures about the Threads app shows that, in order to profile user digital activity in order to effectively sell its advertising, Meta may collect detailed, sensitive personal information such as health and financial data, along with browsing history, precise location, contacts and other sensitive information.

This could block Meta from launching Threads in Europe because, under current E.U. law, using sensitive data for advertising is banned.

In May, Irish regulators fined Meta $1.3 billion for alleged illegal data transfers containing user data. That ruling by Ireland's Data Protection Commission said Meta continued to transfer personal user data from the E.U. to the United States even after the E.U. Court of Justice ruled against Facebook's data transfers.

Advertisement

This launch comes just days after Twitter owner Elon Musk limited the number of tweets that users can read.

In some social media posts Threads is being called a "Twitter killer" due to expectations that many people will move away from Twitter over the backlash against Musk's restrictions.

Instagram users will be able to access Threads from within that app. Threads also will be available for download in the App Store and the Google Play store.