Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS

June 30 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday they will hold off on a strike and go back to the negotiating table with UPS, after the company gave a new counteroffer. UPS offered the Teamsters "a revised counterproposal with significant movement on wages and other economic language" Friday afternoon, the union said in a statement, according to The Hill. Advertisement

The negotiations will continue until at least July 5.

"UPS came back with real movement, but it isn't enough," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said in a statement. "After they left the room, our national committee had a long dialogue and the universal consensus was to continue our leverage campaign."

UPS said that it was encouraged by the recent progress in talks.

"We look forward to the union's input so we can reach a timely agreement and provide certainty for our employees, our customers and the U.S. economy," UPS said.

The Teamsters are seeking a new five-year UPS labor agreement that guarantees higher wages for all UPS workers, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime, elimination of a two-tier wage system and workplace protections against heat and other hazards.

Earlier this month, union members working at UPS voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike if no new labor contract is reached by July 31. The vote gives Teamster leaders the power to declare a member-supported strike if they deem it necessary.

The union and UPS have already reached an agreement on dozens of issues, including providing air conditioning for drivers in UPS delivery trucks.

