U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 4:03 PM

Teamsters UPS strike authorization vote results expected Friday

By Doug Cunningham
As Teamsters President Sean O'Brien (L) pledged to work for the best UPS contract for Teamster members in the union's history with UPS as strike authorization vote results were expected Friday. Photo courtesy of Teamsters Facebook
As Teamsters President Sean O'Brien (L) pledged to work for the best UPS contract for Teamster members in the union's history with UPS as strike authorization vote results were expected Friday. Photo courtesy of Teamsters Facebook

June 15 (UPI) -- With a deadline of July 31 for a new labor contract, Teamsters drivers nationwide are expected to authorize a strike against UPS Friday. If the authorization is approved, the union will be empowered to strike if no labor agreement is reached by the deadline.

The UPS Teamsters contract sets pay, benefits and working conditions for approximately 340,000 UPS employees throughout the country.

Issues at the UPS bargaining table this year focus on wages. Starting pay for UPS warehouse workers is just $15.50 an hour.

Cesar Castro said he makes $18.85 an hour after nine years at UPS.

"This is not a sustainable wage," Castro said. "I can safely say my colleagues want better pay and more full-time jobs. We've broken our backs for this company."

The union also wants to eliminate a driver classification that allows UPS to pay new drivers about $5 less per hour.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said in a statement that Teamsters have eagerly packed union halls, forming lines to cast their strike authorization votes.

The vote wraps up Friday. It doesn't mean a strike will be called, but it authorizes union leadership to strike if necessary.

O'Brien said the union will push to get the best labor contract in UPS history during these negotiations.

"We are here to protect more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters and get the best contract in the history of our union with this company," he said.

On Tuesday UPS reached an agreement with the Teamsters on the issue of air conditioning in delivery trucks for heat safety for drivers.

"The Teamsters raised A/C as a top priority for their members, and the new solutions we've agreed to will improve airflow, temperature and comfort for our employees," UPS said in a statement.

That agreement will equip U.S. UPS package delivery vehicles with air conditioning starting January 1, 2024.

According to O'Brien, UPS negotiating subcommittees are continuing to meet as tentative agreements on two dozen issues so far, including the air conditioning for trucks.

In a statement on its website UPS said, "We look forward to building on the progress that has been made to date, which provides wins for our employees, the union, and UPS and our customers.

In Louisville, 99% of a large Teamsters local voting has approved a UPS strike.

"Our members sent a clear message to UPS that the Teamsters are united and ready to fight for what they deserve," said Local 89 President Avral Thompson in a Facebook statement. "If a ninety-nine percent strike authorization vote doesn't motivate Carol Tome and her cronies at UPS to do the right thing and give our members the contract they deserve, then what happens in August is on them."

According to Local 89, main issues include more full-time jobs, an end to excessive overtime, no more two-tier pay levels and higher part-time pay.

The local said in a statement on its website, "The days of concessionary contracts are gone, and in its place is a Teamsters union united and stronger than ever before. We are ready, willing, and prepared to fight."

A 1997 Teamsters UPS strike had a major economic impact on the company.

