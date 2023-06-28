Trending
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 9:54 PM

Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'

By Adam Schrader
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is “imminent” after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is "imminent" after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

June 28 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is "imminent" after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table.

The Teamsters said in a statement that the union, the largest in the United States, has given UPS one week to "act responsibly" and provide a better economic proposal for 340,000 full- and part-time workers.

"Despite the Teamsters having reached consensus on 55 non-economic issues with the company on June 19, UPS has continued to seek a cost-neutral contract during economic negotiations," the union said in the statement.

"The world's largest delivery company that raked in more than $100 billion in revenue last year has made it clear to its union workforce that it has no desire to reward or respectfully compensate UPS Teamsters for their labor and sacrifice."

RELATED Teamsters vote to authorize UPS strike unless new labor deal is reached by July 31

Earlier this month, union members working at UPS voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike if no new labor contract is reached by July 31. The vote gives Teamster leaders the power to declare a member-supported strike if they deem it necessary.

"With a deadline of Friday to return a last, best, and final offer, UPS risks putting itself on strike by August 1 and causing devastating disruptions to the supply chain in the U.S. and other parts of the world," the union said.

"UPS's impending failure is one step closer to reality and has the potential to affect nearly all Americans."

RELATED Teamsters UPS strike authorization vote results expected Friday

The Teamsters noted that the American company is reliant on parcel delivery services. Negotiations began on April 17 but the union and company have still not reached a final deal.

The Teamsters are seeking a new five-year UPS labor agreement that guarantees higher wages for all UPS workers, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime, elimination of a two-tier wage system and workplace protections against heat and other hazards.

The union and UPS have already reached an agreement on dozens of issues, including providing air conditioning for drivers in UPS delivery trucks.

RELATED Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says

