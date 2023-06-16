Teamsters vote to authorize UPS strike unless new labor deal is reached by July 31

Teamsters members at UPS have voted to authorize a strike if a new labor contract is not reached by July 31 for 340,000 Teamsters UPS members. Union president Sean O' Brien said the vote results announced Friday show UPS union workers are united and determined. Photo courtesy of Sean O' Brien Facebook.

June 16 (UPI) -- Teamsters union members working at UPS have voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike at the company if no new labor contract is reached by July 31. The union represents 340,000 UPS workers. Advertisement

It doesn't immediately start a strike, but gives Teamster leaders the power to declare a member-supported strike if they deem it necessary.

"This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS. If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien in a statement. "The strongest leverage our members have is their labor and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly."

The Teamsters statement said they are looking for a new five-year UPS labor agreement that guarantees higher wages for all UPS workers, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime, elimination of a two-tier wage system and workplace protections against heat and other hazards.

UPS said in a statement, "The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way. Authorization votes and approvals are normal steps in labor union negotiations. We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers."

The Teamsters UPS contract is the largest single private-sector labor union contract.

"This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to UPS that our members are damned and determined to take necessary action to secure a historic contract that respects their dedication and sacrifice," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman in a statement. "Our members are the backbone of UPS, and they are the reason this corporation hauled in more than $100 billion in revenue just last year. It's time for UPS to pay up."

National UPS and Teamsters negotiations on a new five-year contract began April 17.

The union and UPS have already reached agreement on dozens of issues, including providing air conditioning for drivers in UPS delivery trucks.