Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2023 / 10:40 AM

PGA Tour says it's confident in LIV Golf agreement despite DOJ probe

By Alex Butler
LIV Golf participants, who left or were suspended from the PGA Tour to join the breakaway league, will be allowed to reapply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
LIV Golf participants, who left or were suspended from the PGA Tour to join the breakaway league, will be allowed to reapply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour said it remains confident in its decision to partner with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series, despite an ongoing investigation into the two groups by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We are confident that once all stakeholders learn more about how the PGA Tour will lead this new venture, they will understand how it benefits our players, fans and sport while protecting the American institution of golf," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Advertisement

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Europe's DP World Tour announced June 6 that they reached an agreement to join in a new, unnamed entity, potentially ending two years of legal battles, player feuds, suspensions and defections from the longtime U.S.-based golf league to the upstart, Saudi-backed venture.

The move resulted in criticism from fans, golfers and politicians. On Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, said he would use his power to launch an investigation into the "PGA [Tour]-LIV merger."

Advertisement

He said he planned seek revocation of special tax treatment for Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

On Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-N.Y., announced a separate investigation into the proposed PGA Tour-LIV partnership.

In a letter sent to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Blumenthal cited Saudi Arabia's "deeply disturbing human rights record" and the PGA Tour's "tax exempt status," questioning whether a foreign government should be allowed to "indirectly benefit from provisions in U.S. tax laws."

RELATED Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger

A PGA Tour spokeswoman told UPI in July that the Department of Justice was investigating the PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior in connection to LIV Golf.

A source familiar with the investigation told UPI that any current interest by the Department of Justice in the proposed agreement between LIV and the PGA Tour would be part of the pre-existing investigation.

The PGA Tour had no comment on the status of the DOJ investigation.

RELATED PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf

A spokeswoman from the department's antitrust division did not immediately respond when asked about the probe into the golf operations. LIV Golf had no comment.

The world's elite golfers are in Los Angeles, participating in the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. PGA Tour players at the tournament continue to criticize Monahan and the PGA Tour for deciding to partner with LIV Golf, often characterizing Monahan's role in the matter as hypocritical.

Advertisement

Monahan and the PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the commissioner is "recuperating from a medical situation" and was on indefinite leave.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf, is to combine its golf-related commercial businesses and rights with those of the other tours into the for-profit entity.

Monahan will remain commissioner of the PGA Tour. Ed Herlihy will continue to serve as PGA Tour policy board chairman. Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA Tour policy board and was appointed chairman of the board of directors for the new entity.

Monahan was named chief executive officer. The PGA Tour said that it will control the majority of board seats for the new entity, with the Public Investment Fund service as a minority investor.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is chairman of the fund, which is valued at more than $600 billion.

Top golfers compete at 2023 U.S. Open

Rickie Fowler tees off on the eight hole during the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in California on June 15, 2023. Fowler finished the day with an 8-under 62. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Senate Finance Committee starts investigation into merger of LIV Golf, PGA Tour

Latest Headlines

Iowa Supreme Court split decision leaves 20-week abortion ban in place
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Iowa Supreme Court split decision leaves 20-week abortion ban in place
June 16 (UPI) -- Iowa's highest court on Friday reached a split decision, meaning a more-restrictive ban on abortion in that state will not move forward, leaving the current approximate 20-week window for the procedure in place.
Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure
June 16 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced a $930 million investment to improve Internet access across 35 states and Puerto Rico.
Fed's Christopher Waller says bad management at 'a few banks' does not dictate policy
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Fed's Christopher Waller says bad management at 'a few banks' does not dictate policy
June 16 (UPI) -- Stresses in the U.S. banking system early this year were cause for concern, but poor management from a few banks does not dictate monetary policy, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said Friday.
Lackluster demand, lower crude oil prices keeping retail gas prices stable
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lackluster demand, lower crude oil prices keeping retail gas prices stable
June 16 (UPI) -- A lull in demand following the long Memorial Day holiday weekend and range-bound crude oil prices are factors keeping a lid on prices at the pump, data show.
January trial date set for E. Jean Carroll's $10M defamation suit against Trump
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
January trial date set for E. Jean Carroll's $10M defamation suit against Trump
June 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has set a January trial date to hear E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that was first filed four years ago.
Russian charged for involvement in ransomware conspiracy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russian charged for involvement in ransomware conspiracy
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Russian hacker with being part of a conspiracy that targeted more than 1,000 victims with ransomware attacks that netted tens of millions of dollars.
Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports
June 16 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in collegiate sports designated for the sex that match their gender identity.
Tornado kills 3, injures dozens in Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Tornado kills 3, injures dozens in Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle
June 15 (UPI) -- A tornado tore through the small town of Perryton on Thursday night, killing three people and injuring dozens more after thunderstorms and extreme weather hit the southern United States for a second day.
Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges
June 15 (UPI) -- A band of thieves that allegedly stole priceless paintings by artists Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock among other pricey artifacts is facing federal charges for heists dating back over 20 years.
Wadsworth Museum accuses former worker of criminal wiretapping amid lawsuit battle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Wadsworth Museum accuses former worker of criminal wiretapping amid lawsuit battle
June 15 (UPI) -- The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Conn., has accused a former worker of criminal wiretapping amid a federal lawsuit battle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement