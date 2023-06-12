Advertisement
Sports News
June 12, 2023 / 1:38 PM

Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger

By Clyde Hughes
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 2, 2022. Blumenthal said he opened an investigation into the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 2, 2022. Blumenthal said he opened an investigation into the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced Monday he has opened an investigation into the planned merger of the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf.

As chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Blumenthal, D-Conn., called for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to give this subcommittee all communications and records between the two regarding the merger.

Blumenthal said he was disturbed by Saudi Arabia's human rights record around the world and how he said the nation uses sports and the PGA Tour to whitewash its activities. He also asked if the PGA Tour plans to keep its tax-exempt status.

"PGA Tour's agreement with [Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund] regarding LIV Golf raises concerns about the Saudi government's role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution," Blumenthal wrote to the PGA Tour.

"Critics have cast such Saudi investments in sports as a means of 'sports washing' -- an attempt to soften the country's image around the world -- given Saudi Arabia's deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad. In fact, prior to this agreement, PGA Tour was one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf's affiliation with Saudi Arabia."

Blumenthal asked for various detailed records from LIV Golf CEO and former PGA great Greg Norman, writing that the merger raises "serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement."

Last Tuesday, the PGA Tour and its rival upstart in LIV Golf stunned the sports world in announcing their merger, combining its golf-related commercial businesses and rights with those of the other tours into a "collectively owned, for-profit entity."

Europe's DP World Tour is part of the merger. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to end all litigation against each other with the announcement.

