Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 6, 2023 / 11:16 AM

PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dustin Johnson and LIV Golf competitors could reapply for membership with the PGA Tour after the 2023 season as part of a merger between golf leagues. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Dustin Johnson and LIV Golf competitors could reapply for membership with the PGA Tour after the 2023 season as part of a merger between golf leagues. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- After two years of legal battles, player feuds and tournament banishments, the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf agreed to a merger, the rival leagues announced Tuesday morning.

Europe's DP World Tour also is part of the merger.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf and is valued at more than $600 billion, will combine its golf-related commercial businesses and rights with those of the other tours into a "collectively owned, for-profit entity," the parties said in a news release.

The name of the new golf entity is to be determined.

RELATED LIV Golf, CW Network reach multi-year broadcast rights agreement

The Public Investment Fund will make a capital investment as part of the merger. The parties "mutually agreed" to end all pending litigation.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in the release.

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV -- including the team golf concept -- to create an organization that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

Advertisement

"Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we've always made -- to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game's future."

The golf parties said players who were suspended or left the tours to participate in LIV Golf could return for the 2024 season.

"Further, the three organizations will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to reapply for membership with the PGA Tour for the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season and for determining fair criteria and terms of re-admission, consistent with each tour's policies," the release said.

RELATED LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator

Monahan will remain commissioner of the PGA Tour. Ed Herlihy will continue to serve as PGA Tour policy board chairman. Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA Tour policy board.

Al-Rumayyan was appointed chairman of the board of directors for the new entity. Monahan was named chief executive officer. The parties are still finalizing financial terms of the agreement.

"Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world," Al-Rumayyan said. "We are proud to partner with the PGA Tour to leverage PIF's unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide.

Advertisement

"We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

"There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition.

"This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all."

Read More

9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf

Latest Headlines

Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as new manager
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as new manager
June 6 (UPI) -- Ange Postecoglou agreed to a four-year contract to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League soccer club announced Tuesday.
French Open: Sabalenka, Muchova clinch semis spots; Gauff to meet Swiatek
Sports News // 1 hour ago
French Open: Sabalenka, Muchova clinch semis spots; Gauff to meet Swiatek
June 6 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova needed fewer than 100 minutes to dispatch of their quarterfinal foes and advance to the semifinals of the 2023 French Open with straight-sets victories Tuesday in Paris.
Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers admits to 'error,' link to NFL gambling probe
NFL // 3 hours ago
Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers admits to 'error,' link to NFL gambling probe
June 6 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is "sorry" and wants to take "full responsibility" for his alleged role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL, he said on social media.
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
NHL // 4 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
NHL // 1 day ago
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
June 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens and winger Cole Caufield agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $63 million, the team announced Monday morning.
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
June 5 (UPI) -- Ons Jabeur, Nokvak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the latest players to win their fourth-round matches and advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open. Jabeur beat American Bernarda Pera in straight sets.
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract in free agency, a source told UPI on Monday morning.
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
MLB // 1 day ago
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
June 5 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna failed to run out of the box during a hit off the outfield wall in the fourth inning and was later benched during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for poor effort, manager Brian Snitker told reporters.
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
June 5 (UPI) -- Norma Hunt, the widow of original Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current owner Clark Hunt, has died, her family announced. She was 85.
Churchill Downs closes early; Auguste Rodin takes Epsom Derby
Sports News // 1 day ago
Churchill Downs closes early; Auguste Rodin takes Epsom Derby
June 5 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs shut down racing and moved operations to Ellis Park after the weekend's card ran smoothly; Auguste Rodin proved his trainer's faith was not misplaced with a tremendous victory in the Epsom Derby.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement