PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson and LIV Golf competitors could reapply for membership with the PGA Tour after the 2023 season as part of a merger between golf leagues. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- After two years of legal battles, player feuds and tournament banishments, the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf agreed to a merger, the rival leagues announced Tuesday morning. Europe's DP World Tour also is part of the merger. Advertisement

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf and is valued at more than $600 billion, will combine its golf-related commercial businesses and rights with those of the other tours into a "collectively owned, for-profit entity," the parties said in a news release.

The name of the new golf entity is to be determined.

The Public Investment Fund will make a capital investment as part of the merger. The parties "mutually agreed" to end all pending litigation.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in the release.

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV -- including the team golf concept -- to create an organization that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

"Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we've always made -- to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game's future."

The golf parties said players who were suspended or left the tours to participate in LIV Golf could return for the 2024 season.

"Further, the three organizations will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to reapply for membership with the PGA Tour for the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season and for determining fair criteria and terms of re-admission, consistent with each tour's policies," the release said.

Monahan will remain commissioner of the PGA Tour. Ed Herlihy will continue to serve as PGA Tour policy board chairman. Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA Tour policy board.

Al-Rumayyan was appointed chairman of the board of directors for the new entity. Monahan was named chief executive officer. The parties are still finalizing financial terms of the agreement.

"Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world," Al-Rumayyan said. "We are proud to partner with the PGA Tour to leverage PIF's unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide.

"We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

"There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition.

"This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all."