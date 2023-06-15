Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 3:59 PM

Senate Finance Committee starts investigation into merger of LIV Golf, PGA Tour

By Simon Druker
1/2
Senate Finance Committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., sent a letter to the PGA Tour on Thursday, questioning whether it should keep its tax-exempt status given the pending merger with LIV Golf, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI
Senate Finance Committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., sent a letter to the PGA Tour on Thursday, questioning whether it should keep its tax-exempt status given the pending merger with LIV Golf, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday raised a long list of questions about the proposed merger deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"I'm using my power as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee to launch an investigation into the Saudi-backed PGA-LIV merger, and am announcing a plan to revoke special tax treatment for Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a Tweet Thursday.

Advertisement

The move comes after Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-N.Y., on Monday announced a separate investigation into the same deal, to be conducted by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations that he chairs.

In a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Chairman Ed Herlihy, Wyden cited concerns over Saudi Arabia's "gross violations of human rights," and intimated the PGA Tour's tax exempt status could be in jeopardy if the buyout proceeds.

Advertisement

Monahan is now on an indefinite leave as he recovers from an unspecified medical condition, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Few details have emerged since news of the merger became public nine days ago, although it would create a new entity and ostensibly see the one-year-old LIV Golf buy out and absorb the PGA.

RELATED PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV Golf merger criticism

Wyden's letter also raises questions about Monahan's use of the PGA Tour's private jet and whether it complies with the Internal Revenue Code. It also raises conflict of interest concerns as Herlihy is also a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, the New York City-based law firm serving as legal adviser in the deal.

Herlihy is also co-chairman of the firm's executive committee.

The letter's final point asks the PGA Tour if there "are any provisions of the agreement that would protect players' free speech with regard to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

RELATED Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger

Wyden, the Senior Senator from Oregon, spends a lengthy part of the letter addressing Saudi Arabia's human rights record, including the orchestrated murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The PGA Tour's involvement with PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund) raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States," Wyden wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has committed gross violations of human rights in the Middle East, abroad and here in the United States. The Saudi government has a long history of detaining dissidents, torturing women's rights activists, and carrying out arbitrary killings."

The PGA Tour has not commented publicly on the letter or on Blumenthal's investigation.

The U.S. Open, one of four Major Championships, is currently underway at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Read More

U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major

Latest Headlines

Bulgarian national sentenced for websites that exploited child models
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Bulgarian national sentenced for websites that exploited child models
June 15 (UPI) -- A Bulgarian national was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for conspiracy to traffic images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of young children, according to the Department of Justice.
Teamsters UPS strike authorization vote results expected Friday
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Teamsters UPS strike authorization vote results expected Friday
June 15 (UPI) -- With a deadline of July 31 for a new labor contract, Teamsters drivers nationwide are expected to authorize a strike against UPS Friday. It would authorize leadership to strike if needed.
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Thursday with private sector companies that have committed to end surprise junk fees by fully disclosing all customer fees upfront.
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
June 15 (UPI) -- New York police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on a subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense Thursday announced an agreement with Jervois Global Limited to study expanded cobalt extraction in Idaho.
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
June 15 (UPI) -- More severe weather is hitting the southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row.
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed Philidelphia bridge on Interstate 95.
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
June 15 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House members has introduced a new bill to stop employees of foreign corporations like TikTok from accessing U.S. data from abroad.
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
June 15 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Costco, Health Mart, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart in an effort to get the retailers to make a public commitment to selling the abortion drug mifepristone at their
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
June 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on two North Korean nationals who have helped procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement