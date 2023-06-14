Trending
June 14, 2023 / 9:21 AM

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV Golf merger criticism

By Alex Butler

June 14 (UPI) -- PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical issue and has taken an indefinite leave, the golf league announced. The news comes amid calls for his resignation and criticism he faces due to the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation," the PGA Tour policy board and Monahan said in a joint statement. "The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy."

PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and executive vice president and president Tyler Dennis will lead day-to-day operations during Monahan's hiatus. Updates on Monahan's status are to be provided "as appropriate," the statement said.

The PGA Tour, Europe's DP World Tour and rival, Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Series announced their agreement for a merger on June 6, potentially ending two years of legal battles, player feuds and tournament banishments.

Players, some of who rejected large offers to join the breakaway league, expressed shock about the marriage social media. Some even publicly criticized Monahan for his role in the merger and previous vocal stance against the rival league.

Australian golfer Geoff Ogilvy, who attended a players meeting with Monahan on the day of the merger announcement, said the commissioner was called a "hypocrite" during the session. Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 golfer in the world, later called Monahan's stance "hypocritical" during a news conference.

"The [PGA Tour] players here just want the loyal players rewarded, and not almost punished for staying," Ogilvy said. "He was quoted as saying none of those [LIV Golf] players will ever come back and play on the PGA Tour. Well it sort of feels like it may be an avenue back now."

RELATED PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger puts priority on 'collecting a ton of money'

Players characterized the atmosphere of the private meeting with Monahan as "angry" and "contentious," and said some requested changes within the PGA Tour's executive ranks, including commissioner's potential resignation.

"There were many moments where certain players were calling for new leadership of the PGA Tour and even got a couple standing ovations," golfer Johnson Wagner told Golf Channel.

The PGA Tour commissioner previously criticized the breakaway league because of Saudi Arabia's alleged "attempt to buy golf" and because of the country's connections to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

"I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite," Monahan later told reporters. "Any time I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players.

"I accept those criticisms. But circumstances do change."

According to the merger agreement, Monahan was expected to become CEO of the new, unnamed entity, which is to start play in 2024. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was to join the PGA Tour's policy board and serve as chairman of the joint venture, the parties announced.

Players who defected from the PGA Tour will be considered for readmission after the 2023 season.

The 2023 U.S. Open, the first major tournament since announcement of the planned merger, will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club.

U.S. Open: McIlroy, Koepka share group in first major since LIV Golf-PGA Tour engagement PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf

