June 13, 2023 / 9:37 AM

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration

By Matt Bernardini

June 13 (UPI) -- Nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver where fans had been celebrating the Nuggets NBA championship, police said Tuesday morning.

The Denver Police Department said three of the victims were in critical condition and a suspect who also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury was taken into custody.

Police said that the shooting erupted in the 2000 block of Market Street, as preliminary information suggested that "multiple shots had been fired during an altercation involving several individuals."

Police spokesperson Doug Schepman said that more updates would be provided as they become available as police said a "complex" investigation was underway.

"As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that's still under investigation at this time," Schepman said.

He said the shooting unfolded in the area "where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night" after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 to win the NBA Finals.

He noted, however, that the crowd had "diminished quite a bit" at the time of the shooting.

He noted, however, that the crowd had "diminished quite a bit" at the time of the shooting.

