June 12, 2023 / 7:23 PM

Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face

By Sheri Walsh
Houston police chief Troy Finner announces an off-duty officer will face charges and has been relieved of duty after he allegedly shot his wife in the face during an argument, adding "It hurts all of us." Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department
June 12 (UPI) -- A Houston police officer is facing charges and has been relieved of duty after allegedly shooting his wife in the face during an argument inside an apartment, Houston police chief Troy Finner announced Monday.

The 31-year-old off-duty officer, whom Finner said had been with the department for two years but refused to name pending charges, is accused of shooting his wife in the face at around 12:45 a.m., Monday.

"This is never easy to stand before you. Domestic violence is serious," Finner told reporters.

"When officers arrived to the apartment, they came upon a female that had sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Shortly thereafter, our officers determined that it was an off-duty HPD officer," Finner said Monday. "He was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

"This hurts, OK," Finner added. "It hurts all of us."

"It's difficult. We all took an oath of office to serve and protect, but we're human as well and this hurts."

The victim, 30, whose name was not released out of concern for her privacy, underwent surgery for her injuries and was in serious condition Monday.

The off-duty officer, who had been assigned to the northwest Houston division, used a rifle in the assault. The weapon had not been assigned to the officer by the department, according to Finner who promised full accountability in the investigation.

"This is the exception rather than the rule. I want to stand on that, but at the same time it's important for the public to know, there is accountability here at HPD," Finner said.

"Respecting the due process. I'm expediting my administrative part on it. That's a promise."

