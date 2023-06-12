3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting

June 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot, including three fatally, Sunday night during what authorities have described as an "interpersonal dispute" at a residence in a middle-class Annapolis neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Paddington Place, which Annapolis police chief Edward Jackson told reporters in a Sunday night press conference was "a very stable community."

Police who were deployed to the scene over reports of shots fired arrived at about 8 p.m. to find three people deceased out side the residence and three others suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured were transported to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries sustained was not known as of early Monday.

Jackson said those killed were all men whose ages range from early 20 to about 50.

A person of interest and at least one weapon were in police custody, the chief said, adding that charges have not been filed.

Though investigators were working to nail down a motive, Jackson said the shooting was the result of an "interpersonal dispute." Authorities believe there was an exchange of gunfire and at least one other house on the street was struck, he said.

Investigators were also working to understand the relationship between those involved.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley blamed the shooting on people trying to solve disputes with firearms.

"It is the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this," he said.

"We are saddened, saddened for the families, saddened for Annapolis that they have to deal with things like this, but pointing out that this sort of thing can happen anywhere and nothing gets resolved through the use of a gun."

According to nonadvocacy group The Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 280 mass shootings, which it defines as a shooting with four or more victims, so far this year.