Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident

June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at around 9:07 p.m. near 24th St. and Treat Avenue in the city's well-known historic neighborhood, San Francisco Police tweeted early Saturday.

"Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as conduct an investigation related to a shooting," they advised. "At this time, can confirm multiple victims -- their medical conditions are unknown."

In a follow-up, authorities confirmed there were nine victims involved in the incident and that "all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time."

The victims were brought to San Francisco General Hospital.

The shooting happened as people gathered during a block party in the Mission District, KGO-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.