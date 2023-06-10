Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident

By Patrick Hilsman

June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at around 9:07 p.m. near 24th St. and Treat Avenue in the city's well-known historic neighborhood, San Francisco Police tweeted early Saturday.

Advertisement

"Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as conduct an investigation related to a shooting," they advised. "At this time, can confirm multiple victims -- their medical conditions are unknown."

In a follow-up, authorities confirmed there were nine victims involved in the incident and that "all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time."

The victims were brought to San Francisco General Hospital.

The shooting happened as people gathered during a block party in the Mission District, KGO-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read More

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart

Latest Headlines

37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
June 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors unsealed a 38-count federal indictment against Donald Trump and an aide Friday, detailing the criminal case against the former president and his handling of classified documents.
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
June 9 (UPI) -- In the federal investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, an aide to Donald Trump was charged along with the former president in an indictment unsealed Friday.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond
June 9 (UPI) -- A white Fla. woman accused of killing her Black neighbor was granted bond Friday. Authorities allege that Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, shot Ajike "AJ" Owens, 35, on June 2 in Ocala, Fla.
George Santos' attorney asks court to withhold names of donors who raised $500,000 bond
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
George Santos' attorney asks court to withhold names of donors who raised $500,000 bond
June 9 (UPI) -- An attorney for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has filed an appeal to block the N.Y. court overseeing the federal criminal fraud case against him from revealing the names of donors who helped raise $500,000 for his bond.
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to fraud, extortion in Holloway case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to fraud, extortion in Holloway case
June 9 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of fraud and extorting the mother of Natalee Holloway in 2010. Holloway disappeared in Aruba in 2005.
Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says
June 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday said Iran has stepped up its military involvement with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and is now sending that country material to build a drone manufacturing plant.
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher won't challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher won't challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin
June 9 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher announced on Friday that he would not challenge incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024.
S&P 500 in formal bull market territory, up 20% from October levels
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
S&P 500 in formal bull market territory, up 20% from October levels
June 9 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 was trading just above 4,300 during mid-day trading on Friday, moving above October 2022 levels by 20% and triggering a bull market.
Pentagon pledges $2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pentagon pledges $2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday.
Biden chooses Polly Trottenberg as acting FAA administrator
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden chooses Polly Trottenberg as acting FAA administrator
June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has chosen Polly Trottenberg to be acting FAA administrator. The president will appoint Katie Thomson, the current FAA chief of staff, as deputy FAA administrator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement