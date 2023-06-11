Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6

At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department/Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured, police said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference that the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue outside of a restaurant and bar named Tabu. Advertisement

"Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance inside the club that came out into the parking lot," Finner said.

Police were alerted to the shooting from a 911 call and responding officers began administering first aid before the victims were transported to local hospitals, Finner said. One of the victims remains in critical condition after receiving surgery and the others are in stable condition.

"Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot," Finner said. "It makes no sense to fire into a crowded parking lot. No doubt about it, we're going to find out who did it and hold them accountable."

Finner said that there were off-duty constables and sheriff's deputies "working an extra job" at the club who are giving statements to police investigators. There are also surveillance cameras here which will be part of the investigation.

Advertisement

"Just a bit of advice, it is so so smart to leave the clubs and the bars before it closes," Finner said, adding, "We want people to get out and have a good time at the same time, be smart."There are no suspects in custody and police are seeking tips and information.

"They've had problems here before so we're going to look into that and make sure we're doing everything we can do," Finner said.

Finner said that, originally, investigators thought there was a stabbing victim as well but it turned out to be glass from the shooting.