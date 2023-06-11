Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2023 / 10:10 AM

Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6

By Adam Schrader
At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department/Twitter
At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department/Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured, police said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference that the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue outside of a restaurant and bar named Tabu.

Advertisement

"Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance inside the club that came out into the parking lot," Finner said.

Police were alerted to the shooting from a 911 call and responding officers began administering first aid before the victims were transported to local hospitals, Finner said. One of the victims remains in critical condition after receiving surgery and the others are in stable condition.

RELATED Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen

"Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot," Finner said. "It makes no sense to fire into a crowded parking lot. No doubt about it, we're going to find out who did it and hold them accountable."

Finner said that there were off-duty constables and sheriff's deputies "working an extra job" at the club who are giving statements to police investigators. There are also surveillance cameras here which will be part of the investigation.

Advertisement

"Just a bit of advice, it is so so smart to leave the clubs and the bars before it closes," Finner said, adding, "We want people to get out and have a good time at the same time, be smart."There are no suspects in custody and police are seeking tips and information.

RELATED Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident

"They've had problems here before so we're going to look into that and make sure we're doing everything we can do," Finner said.

Finner said that, originally, investigators thought there was a stabbing victim as well but it turned out to be glass from the shooting.

RELATED Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond

Latest Headlines

Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti-"woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden welcomed transgender people at the White House.
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019.
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
June 10 (UPI) -- A record $45 million settlement has been reached in a police brutality suit brought against New Haven, Conn., by Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the neck down while in police custody last year.
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
June 10 (UPI) -- Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the notorious serial killer known as the Unabomber, has died, officials said Saturday.
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
June 10 (UPI) -- Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., have released body-cam footage of a Black teen who was fatally shot by police nine days ago.
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
Portions of the central United States will have to contend with multiple rounds of dangerous storms in the coming days as opposing air masses collide, forecasters predicted Saturday.
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
U.S. News // 1 day ago
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
June 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors unsealed a 38-count federal indictment against Donald Trump and an aide Friday, detailing the criminal case against the former president and his handling of classified documents.
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
June 9 (UPI) -- In the federal investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, an aide to Donald Trump was charged along with the former president in an indictment unsealed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement