Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen

By Matt Bernardini

June 10 (UPI) -- Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., have released body-cam footage of a Black teen who was fatally shot by police nine days ago.

The Aurora Police Department said Friday that 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson was armed with a pellet gun during the June 1 incident.

Advertisement

The video shows officers chasing Richardson down an alley and tackling him. Richardson can be heard saying "Stop please, you got me."

Shortly afterwards, one of the officers, Roch Gruszeczka, fires his weapon, hitting Richardson's abdomen.

RELATED Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Richardson's pellet gun was an exact replica of a 9mm handgun.

"That is not a toy. That is a weapon," Acevedo told reporters. "That's the weapon we found on his person. God bless him. What's the purpose of this? What role do these play? We have a 14-year-old killed dead."

The chief added, "I am beside myself with anger because there is another Black woman who is about to bury her son ... another one."

Police initially responded to a report of some teens robbing a convenience store of several vape canisters.

Advertisement

Siddhartha Rathod, an attorney representing Richardson's family, said the teen did not deserve to die.

"We need the equal right to make mistakes and live and breathe," he said at a rally including family members. "Our Black and brown children have to have the ability to make mistakes. And have the same opportunities to surrender and not be shot, but to breathe. And Jor'Dell was denied that right."

RELATED Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart

Read More

NY sues radical anti-abortion group to block members from clinics

Latest Headlines

Reports: Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Reports: Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
June 10 (UPI) -- Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the notorious serial killer known as the Unabomber, has died in federal prison at age 81, multiple reports indicated Saturday.
Trump to speak at Ga., N.C. events in 1st appearances since indictment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump to speak at Ga., N.C. events in 1st appearances since indictment
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
Portions of the central United States will have to contend with multiple rounds of dangerous storms in the coming days as opposing air masses collide, forecasters predicted Saturday.
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
U.S. News // 1 day ago
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
June 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors unsealed a 38-count federal indictment against Donald Trump and an aide Friday, detailing the criminal case against the former president and his handling of classified documents.
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
June 9 (UPI) -- In the federal investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, an aide to Donald Trump was charged along with the former president in an indictment unsealed Friday.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond
June 9 (UPI) -- A white Fla. woman accused of killing her Black neighbor was granted bond Friday. Authorities allege that Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, shot Ajike "AJ" Owens, 35, on June 2 in Ocala, Fla.
George Santos' attorney asks court to withhold names of donors who raised $500,000 bond
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
George Santos' attorney asks court to withhold names of donors who raised $500,000 bond
June 9 (UPI) -- An attorney for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has filed an appeal to block the N.Y. court overseeing the federal criminal fraud case against him from revealing the names of donors who helped raise $500,000 for his bond.
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to fraud, extortion in Holloway case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to fraud, extortion in Holloway case
June 9 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of fraud and extorting the mother of Natalee Holloway in 2010. Holloway disappeared in Aruba in 2005.
Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says
June 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday said Iran has stepped up its military involvement with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and is now sending that country material to build a drone manufacturing plant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement