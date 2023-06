At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people in Syracuse, N.Y. early Sunday morning. File photo by Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

June 11 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were injured early Sunday morning during after gunshots caused chaos at a large gathering in Syracuse, N.Y. At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people, NBC News reports.

Police arrived on the scene at about 12:22 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival they found the four victims of gunfire. The victims ranged between 17 and 22 years old, including three females and one male. Six more people were found that had been victims of a stabbing attack. They were between 17 and 25 years old.

As people attempted to flee the area, three people were struck by vehicles. Those victims were 22 and 23 years old.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries according to Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski.. They were transported to local hospitals.

The gathering took place on Davis Street. Law enforcement was alerted to the area after calls of shots fired.

Police have not named any suspects at the time of publishing and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Syracuse police at 315-442-5200.

