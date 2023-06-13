Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 13, 2023 / 12:12 AM

Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title

By Alex Butler
Veteran forward Bruce Brown (L) scored the go-ahead basket in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Denver. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Veteran forward Bruce Brown (L) scored the go-ahead basket in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Denver. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic totaled a game-high 28 points and dominated on the glass, leading the Denver Nuggets to a chaotic Game 5 win over the Miami Heat and clinching the franchise's first title in 47 years Monday in Denver.

"We were not winning for ourselves," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said on the ABC broadcast after the 94-89 victory. "We were winning for the guys next to us. This is a great group of people and a great group of teammates.

Advertisement

"We believed in each other and the relationships we have."

Players repeatedly slid across the floor, wrestled for loose balls and struggled to find open looks at the rim throughout the contest.

RELATED Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title

Forward Bruce Brown jumped between defenders for a put-back layup to give the Nuggets their final advantage with 91 seconds remaining in the game. The basket halted a fierce rally that saw Jimmy Butler scoring the Heat's final 13 points.

Advertisement

Jokic totaled 16 rebounds and four assists, in addition to his point total, en route to NBA Finals MVP honors. Forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Jamal Murray chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

"We had the belief from the get-go," Murray said. "It's great to see it through."

RELATED NBA Finals: Aaron Gordon lifts Nuggets over Heat in Game 4

Butler totaled 21 points for the Heat. Center Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, including 18 in the first half.

The Nuggets outshot the Heat 45.2% to 34.4%. The teams combined to make just 14 of 63 3-point attempts. The game featured nine lead changes and was tied six times. The Heat led by as many as 10 points in the loss.

"Those last three or four minutes felt like a scene out of a movie," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "Two teams in the center of the ring, throwing haymaker after haymaker. Guys were staggering around because both teams were competing so hard.

RELATED Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says

"There's no regrets on our end. Sometimes you get beat. Denver was the better basketball team in this series."

The Heat scored the first five points of the game, but the Nuggets responded with a 16-3 run. The Heat, who went on a nearly five-minute scoring drought during the Nuggets surge, ended the quarter on a 10-4 run and carried a 24-22 edge into the second quarter.

Advertisement

Adebayo scored 14 points over the first 12 minutes, including the Heat's final 10 points of the quarter.

The Heat used a 9-2 run to push the lead to 10 points with 7:17 remaining in the first half. They led 51-44 at halftime.

The Heat shot just 38.8% through the first two quarters, but forced 10 Nuggets turnovers.

Jokic took over in the third, sparking a 13-5 run to help the Nuggets tie the score at 60-60. The Nuggets later took a brief lead before Heat guard Kyle Lowry made a 3-pointer for a 71-70 edge to end the quarter.

The Nuggets opened the fourth on a 13-5 run to take a seven-point edge. Butler responded with his clutch scoring outburst. Those points fueled a 13-5 run to give the lead back to the Heat with 1:58 remaining.

Murray tossed up a fade-away jumper 25 seconds later, which missed the target. Brown then out-hustled Heat players for an offensive rebound and made a put-back layup off the glass, putting the Nuggets up 90-89.

Butler missed a 3-pointer and logged a turnover on the Heat's final key possessions, sealing the loss.

Brown and guard Kentavious Caldwell Pope made four consecutive free throws in the final seconds to ice the victory.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5
NBA // 10 hours ago
NBA Finals: Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5
June 12 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who missed the last 21 playoff games because of a broken hand, had his injury status updated to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the team announced Monday.
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
NBA // 11 hours ago
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
MIAMI, June 12 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic is often the slowest player on the court, but those around him say the reluctant superstar is a "savant," using his warp-speed analysis and masked athleticism to dominate the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Aaron Gordon lifts Nuggets over Heat in Game 4
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Finals: Aaron Gordon lifts Nuggets over Heat in Game 4
MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon levitated for acrobatic slams, sank long-range shots and provided constant physicality, pacing a Game 4 win over the Miami Heat and helping the Denver Nuggets earn a 3-1 NBA Finals lead Friday in Miami.
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
NBA // 4 days ago
Miami Heat will focus on energy after NBA Finals Game 3 loss, Jimmy Butler says
MIAMI, June 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat aren't feeling down, despite a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but must become more aggressive and improve energy for Game 4, forward Jimmy Butler told reporters.
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
MIAMI, June 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets players rebounded relentlessly for endless scoring chances and received historic efforts from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for a Game 3 win over the Miami Heat and 2-1 NBA Finals lead Wednesday in Miami.
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
June 4 (UPI) -- Miami Heat players watched an early edge evaporate, but rekindled a simmering shooting stroke in the fourth quarter for a Game 2 comeback win over the Denver Nuggets, tying the NBA Finals (1-1) on Sunday in Denver.
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets over Heat for 1-0 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets over Heat for 1-0 NBA Finals lead
June 1 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray hit shots from everywhere early on, before Nikola Jokic finished off the Miami Heat with a hot fourth quarter, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Denver.
Coach Monty Williams, Pistons agree to $78.5M deal
NBA // 1 week ago
Coach Monty Williams, Pistons agree to $78.5M deal
June 1 (UPI) -- Monty Williams agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million deal to coach the Detroit Pistons. The pact is the largest given to a coach in the history of the NBA.
Purdue star Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Purdue star Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft
June 1 (UPI) -- Zach Edey withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to play basketball at Purdue, he announced on social media.
Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat to battle in unprecedented NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat to battle in unprecedented NBA Finals
MIAMI, June 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will seek to become the first No. 8 seed to win a title, while the Denver Nuggets aim to win their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in an underdog-versus-juggernaut NBA Finals matchup starting Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Giants RB Saquon Barkley uncertain about contract status, wants respect
Giants RB Saquon Barkley uncertain about contract status, wants respect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement