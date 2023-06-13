Trending
June 13, 2023 / 8:00 AM

Man arrested in Nottingham after three killed, three hurt by van

By Paul Godfrey
A 31-year-old man was arrested after three people were found killed and three others were injured by a van in Nottingham, 130 miles north of London. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA-EFE
June 13 (UPI) -- A male suspect is being held on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three others were injured in the early hours of Tuesday in the city of Nottingham, 130 miles north of London, police said.

The 31-year-old man was arrested after police were called to the center of the city just after 4 a.m. local time where two people were found dead in the street. Officers were then called to another incident nearby where a van had attempted to run over three people, Nottinghamshire Police said in a news release.

A third person, a male, was also found dead in a road 1.6 miles to the north.

Declaring a major incident across the city police flooded the area with officers, some armed, cordoned off roads. Tram services were also suspended by Nottingham Express Transit.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

Meynell added the investigation was in its "early stages" and that several roads would remain closed as authorities look to determine what happened.

An eyewitness told the BBC he saw a young man and young woman being stabbed on the road outside his house.

"I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing -- four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road. The girl stumbled towards a house and didn't move," the witness said.

He said that after emergency services arrived paramedics spent about 40 minutes trying to resuscitate the two victims.

An eyewitness to the arrest in the Forest Fields area of the city 1.5 miles away from where victims were driven at, told of being woken up by what he thought was gunfire after which he saw a person being tasered, pulled from a van and arrested by police.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had spoken with police chief Meynell about the incident and was receiving regular updates.

"I am shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response."

