June 13, 2023 / 8:24 PM

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy dies at 89

By Joe Fisher
Cormac McCarthy, author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novels No Country for Old Men and The Road, died Tuesday at 89 years old. Photo courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf/Facebook
June 13 (UPI) -- Cormac McCarthy, author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novels No Country for Old Men and The Road, died Tuesday at 89 years old.

McCarthy died of natural causes at his Sante Fe, N.M., home, publishing company Alfred A. Knopf posted on social media.

The acclaimed author was born in Providence, R.I., in 1933. Though his first novel The Orchard Keeper was published in 1965, McCarthy would not find mainstream success until decades later.

According to Variety, McCarthy spent much of his life living in poverty as he continued to find his voice as a storyteller.

RELATED Astrud Gilberto, singer who popularized bossa nova with 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dies at 83

That success came with his 1992 novel All The Pretty Horses being adapted to the big screen. The Western film starred Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz and was directed by Billy Bob Thornton.

The novel was the first part of McCarthy's Border Trilogy centered on cowboys John Grady Cole and Billy Parham, set near the U.S.-Mexico border. It was followed by The Crossing in 1994 and Cities of the Plain in 1998.

In 2005 and 2006 McCarthy would see arguably his two most well-known novels be published. First was No Country for Old Men in 2005. It was adapted in 2008 by the Coen brothers and starred Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

RELATED 'Hair,' 'Everwood' star Treat Williams dead at 71

Knopf publishing house released The Road in 2006. It won the Pulitzer Prize for literature in 2007 and was adapted to film in 2009. The film starred Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron and Robert Duvall.

McCarthy authored 12 novels, published several short stories and wrote five screenplays, including the screenplay for Ridley Scott's 2013 film The Counselor, starring Michael Fassbender, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Cameron Diaz.

"Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89," Stephen King tweeted. "He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing."

RELATED Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner

Notable Deaths of 2023

Treat Williams
Treat Williams of "Everwood" poses for pictures at the WB Network Up-Fronts for Fall 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel on May 13, 2003. Williams died on June 12 from a motorcycle accident. He was 71. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

