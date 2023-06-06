Trending
June 6, 2023 / 5:21 PM

Astrud Gilberto, singer who popularized bossa nova with 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dies at 83

By Patrick Hilsman
Astrud Gilberto (R), the singer who popularized Brazilian Bossa Nova music with her 1964 rendition of 'The Girl from Ipanema," died Monday, according to her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto Oliveira. Photo courtesy of Sofia Gilberto Oliveira/Instagram
Astrud Gilberto (R), the singer who popularized Brazilian Bossa Nova music with her 1964 rendition of 'The Girl from Ipanema," died Monday, according to her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto Oliveira. Photo courtesy of Sofia Gilberto Oliveira/Instagram

June 6 (UPI) -- Astrud Gilberto, the singer known for popularizing Brazilian bossa nova music for international audiences with her 1964 rendition of The Girl from Ipanema, died Monday at the age of 83.

"My grandmother Astrud Gilberto made this song for me, it's called Linda Sofia. She even wanted my name to be Linda Sofia. Life is beautiful as the song says, but I come to bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather Joao Gilberto," Gilberto's granddaughter Sofia Gilberto Oliveira, wrote in an Instagram post announcing the death.

Despite the international success of The Girl from Ipanema, Gilberto reportedly only made $120 for her recording session.

Prior to the success of The Girl from Ipanema, which won a Grammy for Song of the Year, Gilberto married Brazilian composer Joao Gilberto, with whom she had one son. The couple divorced during the 1960s.

RELATED Quincy Jones honored in imprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

The Girl from Ipanema achieved international success and has been rerecorded by multiple artists in the decades since Gilberto's version was first released.

Eartha Kit, Frank Sinatra and Amy Winehouse all recorded versions of The Girl from Ipanema.

Gilberto also worked with Chet Baker, George Michael and Quincy Jones during her career.

RELATED Brazilian bossa nova king Caymmi dies

Gilberto also had a film career, portraying roles in the films Get Yourself a College Girl and The Hanged Man.

During her lifetime, Gilberto also advocated for animal rights.

"Cruelty to animals is an issue that concerns most of us that take pride in being "spiritual beings." Although none of us would be capable of personally inflicting pain and suffering on an animal, inadvertently, at some point, we may have contributed to cruelty and abuse to animals," Gilberto wrote on her website.

RELATED Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96

"Don't think for a moment that any 'little' action that you are capable and willing to take would not make a difference," she continued.

In 2002, Gilberto was inducted into the Latin Music Hall of Fame and, in 2008, the Latin Recording Academy awarded her a lifetime achievement grammy.

Latest Headlines

EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
World News // 3 hours ago
EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
June 6 (UPI) -- European Union officials issued a statement Tuesday condemning the poisoning of more than 60 girls at schools in northern Afghanistan.
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
World News // 4 hours ago
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Global economic growth is on a sharp decline and the severity of the situation could easily trickle down to emerging markets, the World Bank said Tuesday.
Pope Francis visits hospital for checkup
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Francis visits hospital for checkup
June 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a brief hospital visit Tuesday for a checkup amidst recent health concerns.
Treasury sanctions several with ties to Iranian missile program
World News // 5 hours ago
Treasury sanctions several with ties to Iranian missile program
June 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned seven people and six entities over their ties to Iran's ballistic missile program.
Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid hacking case
World News // 6 hours ago
Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid hacking case
June 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry appeared in court to testify in a lawsuit accusing Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers of illegal hacking as he said the tabloids coverage had a "devastating impact" on his mental health.
Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector
June 6 (UPI) -- A massive investment of more than $100 billion will go toward building up hydrogen in the Japanese energy sector, the government announced Tuesday.
British COVID-19 inquiry head stands firm in battle with government over evidence subpoena
World News // 7 hours ago
British COVID-19 inquiry head stands firm in battle with government over evidence subpoena
June 6 (UPI) -- The head of Britain's public inquiry into COVID-19 refused to back down Tuesday in a row with the government over an order to turn over the unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Scottish power company SSE to pay hefty fines for exploiting its position
World News // 7 hours ago
Scottish power company SSE to pay hefty fines for exploiting its position
June 6 (UPI) -- Scottish energy company SSE secured "excessive payments" from the grid operator in the United Kingdom, warranting a $12.1 million penalty, the nation's energy regulator said.
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
World News // 13 hours ago
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
June 6 (UPI) -- A major hydroelectric dam in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents in the area to evacuate and raising fears over the safety of a nearby nuclear power plant.
U.S. military leaders honor WWII veterans on 79th anniversary of D-Day
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. military leaders honor WWII veterans on 79th anniversary of D-Day
June 6 (UPI) -- Hundreds of representatives from around the world gathered at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, to commemorate the largest military invasion in history that led to the end of World War II.
