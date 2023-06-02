Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 10:16 AM

U.S. labor data mixed, with strong hires and an uptick in the jobless rate

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
President Joe Biden praised data showing the unemployment rate has stayed below 4% for more than a year. Data were mixed, however, with a better-than-expected uptick in new hires and an increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7% in May. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
President Joe Biden praised data showing the unemployment rate has stayed below 4% for more than a year. Data were mixed, however, with a better-than-expected uptick in new hires and an increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7% in May. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Hiring in the U.S. economy surged last month, though the number of people without a job passed the 6 million mark, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The Labor Department confirmed the strength in new hires that was reported earlier in the week by private payroll processor ADP. A concern for ADP, however, was that wage growth is stagnant, particularly for those changing jobs.

Advertisement

The Labor Department reported that non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 in May. Gains were broad-based, from construction to social services.

Data, however, were mixed elsewhere. In May, the number of people who were without a job for less than five weeks increased by 217,000 to 2.1 million, offsetting a decline from April. The number of people without a job for between 15 and 26 weeks increased by 179,000 to 858,000, while those off payrolls for longer than that remained static.

RELATED Meta begins new round of layoffs affecting 6,000 jobs

Those figures helped explain that, while new hires were strong, there were changes for those off the payrolls. The unemployment rate increased by 0.3% to reach 3.7% last month.

"The number of unemployed persons rose by 440,000 to 6.1 million," the report from the Labor Department read.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden saw a silver lining, however, in the latest data. Under his watch, the unemployment rate has stayed below 4% for 16 months in a row.

RELATED White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda

"The last time our nation had such a long stretch of low unemployment was in the 1960s," he said.

Hiring is a concern for a Federal Reserve trying to cool the economy with successive rate hikes. More jobs mean more discretionary spending, driving both demand and inflation higher.

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst for the brokerage OANDA, said Fed officials will need to see some concrete weakness in the labor market to feel confident that the path to its 2% target rate for inflation is clear.

RELATED Labor Department says economy added 253,000 jobs in April

"That means much fewer new jobs for a period, more modest wage growth, and in all likelihood a slight increase in unemployment," he said.

Friday's report was somewhat mixed, though the recent Beige Book, a summary of economic conditions across the various Fed districts, showed pressure mounting in the labor market.

The Fed meets again later this month to consider its next steps on lending rates.

Latest Headlines

CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinicians will be deployed to multiple CBP sites next week after the agency reported that medical staff at a facility in Texas repeatedly refused requests for an ambulance from a mother whose daughter died in custody.
Fort Bragg officially re-named Fort Liberty
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Fort Bragg officially re-named Fort Liberty
June 2 (UPI) -- Fort Bragg in North Carolina is now officially known as Fort Liberty, after a "re-designation" ceremony Friday, part of the army's move to rebrand several of its facilities named after Confederate Civil War figures.
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
June 2 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader market, retail gasoline prices have been more or less unchanged over the course of a month, results Friday from AAA show.
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
June 2 (UPI) -- The federal judge hearing Disney's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recused himself from the case. U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker said he discovered a "third-degree" relative owns 30 Disney shares.
Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure
NEW YORK, June 2 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the commencement speech at Brooklyn College on Friday, hours after the chamber passed legislation suspending the debt ceiling, allowing the U.S. to avoid default.
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
June 2 (UPI) -- Billions of dollars stored in digital payment apps like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App have no guarantee of federal insurance, according to a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Oregon Republicans face daily fine for state Senate walkout over abortion bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oregon Republicans face daily fine for state Senate walkout over abortion bill
June 2 (UPI) -- Majority Democrats in the Oregon Senate will begin fining Republican members $325 for each day they continue to boycott the legislative session as part of a monthlong effort to block a contentious abortion bill.
United States re-establishes embassy in Seychelles after 27 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United States re-establishes embassy in Seychelles after 27 years
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States said on Thursday that it has re-opened its embassy in Victoria, Seychelles, marking a return to a full-time diplomatic presence on the island nation in the East Indian Ocean.
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
June 2 (UPI) -- More than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the halls of Congress have been penalized for their actions, many sent to prison.
U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing punitive measures against Iranian operatives and affiliates accused of attempting to assassinate former Trump administration officials and Iranian dissidents around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement