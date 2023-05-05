Labor Department says economy added 253,000 jobs in April

The Labor Department on Thursday said the economy created 253,000 jobs in April. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said on Friday that the U.S. economy added 253,000 in April, beating Wall Street estimates but falling below the average of the past six months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said upward hiring trends in professional and business services, healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and social assistance helped boost the employment picture, which had been trending downward since the start of the year. Advertisement

Wall Street had predicted that the economy created 180,000 last month. In March, the economy created 165,000 and 248,000 in February. The new 253,000 total for April was still under the 290,000 monthly nonfarm jobs that had been produced for the last six months.

"Both the unemployment rate, at 3.4%, and the number of unemployed persons, at 5.7 million, changed little in April," the Labor Department said in the report. "The number of persons jobless less than five weeks decreased by 406,000 to 1.9 million in April."

RELATED Exploitation of Hollywood writers is a symptom of digital feudalism

Black unemployment also fell to a record low at 4.7%.

The Labor Department said the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.6% but remained lower than the pre-pandemic level of 63.3% in February 2020.

Advertisement

"It is encouraging to see strong jobs report amid recession concerns, instability in the banking sector and ongoing layoffs," Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, said. "We are hopeful the continued strength of the jobs market and signs of slowing inflation will ease market volatility in the coming months."

Jobs in professional and business services increased by 43,000, followed by 40,000 in healthcare and 31,000 in leisure and hospitality and 35,000 in social assistance.

Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 16 cents, or 0.5%, to $33.36. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.4%. In April, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 11 cents, or 0.4%, to $28.62.

RELATED Federal Reserve raises interest rate by quarter point