U.S. News
May 16, 2023

White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda

By A.L. Lee
The Investing in America Workforce Initiatives seeks to fill a massive number of new manufacturing positions created under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The Investing in America Workforce Initiatives seeks to fill a massive number of new manufacturing positions created under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday introduced a new initiative to increase access to high-quality job training and career opportunities that have been created under President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

The strategy -- called Investing in America Workforce Initiatives -- seeks to fill new manufacturing positions created under Biden's American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.

"Today's announcements highlight how the administration will ensure American workers and families have access to those job opportunities and the training and skills needed to fill those jobs," the White House said in a statement.

First lady Jill Biden will kick off the effort with remarks detailing the program as part of the Department of Labor's Vision 2030 National Workforce Convening at the White House.

RELATED Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program

Under the program the Biden administration will partner with local officials in five cities it has designated as "Workforce Hubs" to drive workforce development through public-private commitments to expand apprenticeship programs and technical education programs and provide supportive services.

Phoenix, Ariz.; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Baltimore Md.; and Agusta, Ga., will be the first five Workforce hubs.

The plan will emphasize hiring women, people of color, students, and other groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in emerging fields.

RELATED Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth

"The administration will partner with state and local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools, and other stakeholders to ensure a diverse and skilled workforce can meet the demand for labor driven by these investments," the White House said.

The Department of Labor also identified 15 cities chosen as part of its Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy, which will work to provide technical assistance and other workforce development efforts in a wide range of cities.

The cities include Birmingham, Ala.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Duluth, Minn.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Frederick, Md.; Jamestown, N.Y.; Kokomo, Ind.; Lansing, Mich.; Missoula, Mont.; Monroe, N.C.; Newark, N.J.; San Antonio, Texas; Santa Fe, N.M.; Saint Louis, Mo.; and Tempe, Ariz.

RELATED Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges

"The Academy will provide its 15-member cohort with in-depth technical assistance to accelerate each city's efforts to design, develop, and launch a new workforce initiative," the White House said.

Finally, the administration will also launch a national effort to expand access to advanced manufacturing jobs which don't require a four-year college degree.

"This national sprint will bring together employers, labor unions, workforce development organizations, and others to develop high-quality education and training standards, portable credentials, and labor-management partnerships to ensure a diverse and robust manufacturing workforce ready to lead America's manufacturing renaissance," the White House said.

