Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2023 / 1:23 PM

Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
More than 10 million new jobs were created in April, showing efforts to cool the economy with successive rate hikes has yet to work as intended. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
More than 10 million new jobs were created in April, showing efforts to cool the economy with successive rate hikes has yet to work as intended. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Moving against broader strains in the U.S. economy, the federal government said new job openings topped 10 million and those leaving their jobs declined.

The JOLTS report -- referring to the job openings and labor turnover survey -- showed 10.1 million new job openings as of the last day of April. Actual hires were unchanged at around 6.1 million and the total number of people who left their jobs for various reasons declined to 5.7 million.

Advertisement

Within total separations, some 3.8 million people quit, relatively unchanged from the prior month, while the number of people who were laid off or fired declined to 1.6 million people.

What would be good news in years past is bad news in an era when consumer-level inflation is entrenched. More jobs lead to more income, which increases the amount of discretionary cash that consumers have, thereby supporting a higher level of inflation.

RELATED The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike

Policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve are walking a tight rope in their fight against inflation, which remains a few percentage points above the 2% target rate. Too aggressive, and policymakers risk running the economy into a recession that would be coupled by broad-based layoffs, while too soft of a policy would create lingering headaches.

Advertisement

Philip Jefferson, a governor at the Federal Reserve, said in mid-May that there may be some headwinds in the labor market given recent trends pointing to a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

"My expectation is that the slowing economy will soon begin to reduce job growth, with labor supply and labor demand coming into better balance," he said.

RELATED $10.7B in grants, loans designed to boost farmers' use of clean-energy systems

Recent rhetoric from the Fed suggested something of a wait-and-see approach on further rate hikes, though more up-to-date data could mean the work is not done.

Ed Moya, a strategist at New York brokerage OANDA, said "the Fed is going to have to do more tightening and the case for raising at the June 14th meeting continues to grow."

RELATED White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda

Latest Headlines

U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
May 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by the son of West Virginia's governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees.
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
May 31 (UPI) -- More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House.
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
May 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Amazon workers plan to walk off the job Wednesday afternoon in protest of company policies, including a return-to-office mandate, layoffs and the retail giant's environmental record.
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
May 31 (UPI) -- With lending rates still stubbornly high, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications for a home loan declined from week-ago levels.
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
May 31 (UPI) -- Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten could be released from California prison this week unless Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges a ruling by a state appeals court that said she should be freed.
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
May 31 (UPI) -- Residential electric bills over the first three months of the year were around 5% higher than last year and that trend could continue, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Gen. Eric Smith, currently the No. 2 commanding officer in the Marine Corps, to lead the military branch, according to information received by the Senate on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
May 31 (UPI) -- Some of Texas' biggest Republican donors are getting behind Ron DeSantis as he plans his first fundraising trip to Texas as a presidential candidate.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
May 31 (UPI) -- Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a new law on Tuesday that protects those traveling to the state to seek abortions from prosecution in Nevada regardless of what the law is in other states.
Appeals court approves $6B Purdue Pharma settlement granting opioid liability shield
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court approves $6B Purdue Pharma settlement granting opioid liability shield
May 31 (UPI) -- Purdue Pharma has won a major appeal in its bankruptcy settlement filing that will shield the owners of the drug company from any civil liabilities for their role in helping fuel the opioid epidemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement