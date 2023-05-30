Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming

By Simon Druker
1/4
U.S. regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla’s on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
U.S. regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla’s on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla's on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said closing the investigation "does not constitute" a finding "that no safety-related defect exists," and does not preclude it from taking further action in the future.

Advertisement

Tesla has maintained throughout that its Passenger Play feature, which was available through the touch screen in the front console of a vehicle, "was designed for passenger use only and the design creates no unreasonable driver distraction risk."

The electric vehicle maker later disabled the system through a software update while the ODI investigation was conducted.

RELATED Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion

Regulators first started looking at the system in 2021 to determine if it posed an increased risk of a crash. The affected Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles from 2017 through 2022 represented more than half a million total EVs.

The report found Tesla's own data did show trips where the system was being used with nobody occupying the passenger seat.

Initially, Passenger Play would only work while the vehicle was in park. Tesla changed that in December of 2020, allowing it to be used by passengers when being driven. That raised concerns from regulators that it could pose a distraction to drivers, taking their attention from the road.

Advertisement

"While ODI acknowledges Tesla's decision to repeal Passenger Play, analysis of the data provided through Tesla's Information Request (IR) response produced significant concerns about driver distraction during the time that it was available, both with Passenger Play's intended use by a passenger and its misuse (operation by the driver," the report reads.

"The removal of Passenger Play from the subject vehicles resolved ongoing concerns."

The ODI said in a general sense, the way manufacturers design vehicles to limit drivers from using on-board scrims "would indicate that industry in general shares concerns regarding the driver viewing images not related to navigation or the driving task, and that vehicle manufacturers recognize in some instances, that distraction can constitute a safety defect."

RELATED Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue

RELATED Half of U.S. drivers often use cellphones while driving

Read More

Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers

Latest Headlines

Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
May 30 (UPI) -- With shares flirting with $410 each on the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, chip-maker Nvidia became the first company of its kind to reach the $1 trillion market cap.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundred of millions of dollars.
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canadian border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle on Monday morning.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month.
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
May 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy drowned and five other people had to be pulled from the water at New Jersey's Sandy Hook Beach where signs were posted Memorial Day to stay out of the ocean.
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
May 29 (UPI) -- The remains of World War II airman James M. Howie, 24, who was killed in a crash eight decades ago, will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown of Chester five days after Memorial Day.
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday.
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement