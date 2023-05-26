Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
A new agreement between Ford and Tesla will give Ford EV owners access to Tesla's supercharger technology in the U.S. and Canada starting early next year. Pictured is a Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla charger. Photo courtesy of Ford
A new agreement between Ford and Tesla will give Ford EV owners access to Tesla's supercharger technology in the U.S. and Canada starting early next year. Pictured is a Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla charger. Photo courtesy of Ford

May 26 (UPI) -- Ford and Tesla have agreed to a deal giving Ford owners access to Tesla chargers starting early next year. The agreement between the automotive rivals integrates Ford EVs with Tesla charging technology.

Tesla will provide Ford EVs access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers in the U.S. and Canada. The deal more than doubles the number of fast-chargers available to Ford owners.

Advertisement

"This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network," said Ford CEO Jim Farley in a statement. "Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EV's starting in 2025."

Ford said Tesla adaptors will be used in Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System port access to Tesla's V3 superchargers.

RELATED Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles

Future Ford EVs will be equipped by 2025 to access Tesla chargers directly with no need for adaptors, according to Ford.

Advertisement

"We've spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners," Tesla's Rebecca Tinucci said in a statement. "We're excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America."

According to Ford, its BlueOval Charge Network is already North America's largest public charging network with 84,000 total chargers. By early 2024, Ford dealers will also add about 1,800 public fast chargers.

RELATED Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

RELATED Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X

Latest Headlines

NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
May 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday a ban on weight discrimination. It will be added to bans on other forms of discrimination in hiring, housing and access to public accommodations.
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices on Friday were up from week-ago levels as demand increases ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of the summer driving season, data show.
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
May 26 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed legislation that would have required a minimum wage for rideshare drivers as Uber threatened to pull service outside the Twin Cities if the bill became law.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike
May 26 (UPI) -- Data from Friday show the gauge of inflation preferred by the U.S. Federal Reserve increased from May to April, suggesting lending rates will remain elevated in the world's largest economy.
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
May 26 (UPI) -- An Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim violated privacy laws when she spoke to a newspaper about the case, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board concluded.
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
May 26 (UPI) -- California officials released a 55-year-old man from prison earlier this month after determining he was wrongly convicted in a 1989 shooting in Baldwin Park that injured two students after a high school football game.
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had added more than 300,000 names to the Veterans' Legacy Memorial, an online database that includes information for the veterans that are buried at military cemeteries.
Texas House committee recommends impeaching AG Paxton
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas House committee recommends impeaching AG Paxton
May 26 (UPI) -- A Texas House committee voted Thursday to recommend that Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached and removed from office.
American woman attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American woman attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos
May 26 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by a shark in Turks and Caicos, authorities said.
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
May 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a leader of Russian private military company Wagner Group that has been fighting in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine over allegations that they are trying to obscure the acquisition o
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement