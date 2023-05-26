Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers

1/3

A new agreement between Ford and Tesla will give Ford EV owners access to Tesla's supercharger technology in the U.S. and Canada starting early next year. Pictured is a Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla charger. Photo courtesy of Ford

May 26 (UPI) -- Ford and Tesla have agreed to a deal giving Ford owners access to Tesla chargers starting early next year. The agreement between the automotive rivals integrates Ford EVs with Tesla charging technology. Tesla will provide Ford EVs access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers in the U.S. and Canada. The deal more than doubles the number of fast-chargers available to Ford owners. Advertisement

"This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network," said Ford CEO Jim Farley in a statement. "Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EV's starting in 2025."

Ford said Tesla adaptors will be used in Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System port access to Tesla's V3 superchargers.

Future Ford EVs will be equipped by 2025 to access Tesla chargers directly with no need for adaptors, according to Ford.

"We've spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners," Tesla's Rebecca Tinucci said in a statement. "We're excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America."

According to Ford, its BlueOval Charge Network is already North America's largest public charging network with 84,000 total chargers. By early 2024, Ford dealers will also add about 1,800 public fast chargers.