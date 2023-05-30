Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2023 / 10:42 AM

Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion

By Clyde Hughes
Tesla founder Elon Musk (L) meets with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo courtesy China Foreign Ministry Twitter
Tesla founder Elon Musk (L) meets with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo courtesy China Foreign Ministry Twitter

May 30 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday as he looks to tap into the country's potentially huge electric vehicle market.

Qin, China's former ambassador to the United States, said China's population and "common prosperity" would create "unprecedented growth potential and market demand."

Advertisement

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Musk's meeting was meant to create a "deeper understanding" of "mutually beneficial cooperation" between Tesla and China.

"China is firmly committed to advancing high-level opening up and fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment," Mao said on Tuesday. "We welcome foreign companies to invest and do business in China, explore the Chinese market and share in development opportunities."

Musk and Qin meeting comes at a time of frazzled relations between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies. Qin told Musk it was important for the two countries to have a "healthy, stable and constructive" relationship.

He described the effort put into the China-U.S. relationship was like driving a car, where the driver must keep steering the wheels in the right direction, braking and throttling at the appropriate times to maintain safe operation.

Advertisement

Qin promised Musk that China would provide a "market-oriented, law-based and international business environment" for Tesla to support the new electric vehicle industry.

Musk, in turn, called the Chinese population diligent and intelligent and that the country's "development achievements are well-deserved."

Read More

Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X

Latest Headlines

Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
World News // 49 minutes ago
Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
May 30 (UPI) -- A Japanese court on Tuesday became the second to rule that Japan's lack of recognition for same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
World News // 1 hour ago
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
May 30 (UPI) -- The judge-led public inquiry into Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic granted ministers Tuesday a further two days to turn over WhatsApp messages and notebooks of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Daimler Motor Holding to combine forces in the truck market in Japan.
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
World News // 1 hour ago
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
May 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian lawmaker said that Canada's top spy agency has warned that her that she's been a target of Chinese government interference.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham
May 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham after an edited video appeared to show him celebrating the death of Russian troops, but Moscow declined to say what law he broke.
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
World News // 2 hours ago
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
May 30 (UPI) -- A Chinese vessel suspected of plundering World War II wrecks in the South China Sea, including two British warships torpedoed by Japanese aircraft in 1941, has been seized by Malaysian authorities.
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
World News // 4 hours ago
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
SEOUL, May 30 (UPI) -- Dogs rescued from meat farms in South Korea and adopted overseas are taking center stage in a photo exhibition that showcases their resiliency and highlights the growing call for a ban on dog meat.
Warring Sudan sides extend cease-fire for five days
World News // 5 hours ago
Warring Sudan sides extend cease-fire for five days
May 30 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Sudan have extended a cease-fire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States for a further five days to allow more time for vital humanitarian work to be completed.
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
May 30 (UPI) -- Russia shot down drones targeting Moscow early Tuesday, with the Kremlin's Ministry of Defense accusing Ukraine of conducting a "terrorist attack" on its capital city hours after it bombarded Kyiv with drones of its own.
Ex-El Salvador president sentenced in absentia to 14 years
World News // 8 hours ago
Ex-El Salvador president sentenced in absentia to 14 years
May 30 (UPI) -- Mauricio Funes, the disgraced former president of El Salvador, has been sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for his ties to criminal organizations and breach of duties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement