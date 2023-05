A Chinese man waits in his Tesla Model 3 to enter a parking garage at a international mall featuring a Tesla showroom in Beijing on Nov. 28, 2020. On Friday, Tesla said it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars in the Asian nation. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Tesla has initiated a recall affecting more than 1.1 million cars in China over issues with their braking system and warning instructions, the Asian nation's regulator said Friday. The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that starting May 29, Tesla will recall 1,104,622 vehicles due to issues with the vehicles' regenerative braking system. Advertisement

The recall affects imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles as well as domestic Model 3 and Model Y cars that were manufactured from Jan. 12, 2019, to April 24, 2023.

The Chinese regulator said that the vehicles affected by the recall don't allow drivers to turn off the regenerative braking system, which slows down the vehicle and feeds surplus power back to the battery and do not offer a warning to step harder on the acceleration pedal.

It added the issues "may increase the risk of collision and potential safety hazards.

According to the statement, Tesla plans to push out updates to the recalled vehicles through its remote upgrade technology to reduce the risk of a collision caused by excessive speed due to pressing hard on the acceleration pedal for an extended period of time.

Affected car owners will be notified of the update via letter, text message and other methods to arrange the recall and maintenance, it said.