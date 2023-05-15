Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Biden to name Monica Bertagnolli as new head of National Institutes of Health

By Clyde Hughes
Cancer surgeon Monica Bertagnolli stands as President Joe Biden announces her as the next director of the National Cancer Institute at the White House on August 10, 2022. Biden said on Monday he will nominate her to lead the National Institutes of Health. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Cancer surgeon Monica Bertagnolli stands as President Joe Biden announces her as the next director of the National Cancer Institute at the White House on August 10, 2022. Biden said on Monday he will nominate her to lead the National Institutes of Health. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Monica Bertagnolli, who President Joe Biden named as director of the National Cancer Institute in August, will be nominated as director of the National Institutes of Health, the White House announced on Monday.

Lawrence Tabak had been performing the duties of director since December after Francis Collins left the position after serving 12 years.

Advertisement

"Dr. Bertagnolli has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care," Biden said in announcing his intent to nominate her.

"As director of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Bertagnolli has advanced my 'cancer moonshot' to end cancer as we know it. She has brought together partners and resources from different sectors to launch groundbreaking efforts in cancer prevention and early detection, a national navigation program for childhood cancers, and additional programs to bring clinical trials to more Americans."

RELATED Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle

In August, Biden made Bertagnolli the first woman to be named to lead the National Cancer Institute. At the time, she was serving as the Richard E. Wilson professor of surgery in the field of surgical oncology at Harvard University, as well as a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Advertisement

In December, Bertagnolli announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer but was diagnosed early enough to continue working with some leave time.

"Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people," Biden said.

RELATED Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers

The White House said that, throughout her career, Bertagnolli has been at the forefront of clinical and research oncology and has championed collaborative initiatives to transform the data infrastructure for clinical cancer research.

Bertagnolli is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a past president and chair of the board of directors of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and has served on the board of directors of the American Cancer Society and the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

RELATED Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health studying Gulf War illness

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Alabama Death Row inmate should be allowed to die by nitrogen hypoxia, the state's new method of execution, after the state failed to execute him last November with a legal inj
Biden 'optimistic' on resolving debt ceiling impasse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden 'optimistic' on resolving debt ceiling impasse
May 15 (UPI) -- Though negotiations so far have yielded few breakthroughs in resolving the impasse over the debt ceiling, U.S. President Joe Biden said he feels both sides are looking for an agreement.
Suspected cyberattack cripples news operations at Philadelphia Inquirer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspected cyberattack cripples news operations at Philadelphia Inquirer
May 15 (UPI) -- A suspected cyberattack crippled operations at the Philadelphia Inquirer over the weekend, leaving the newspaper unable to print its regular Sunday edition and leaving staff without a headquarters amid a city election.
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
May 15 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy are at a standstill with the national average unchanged from week-ago levels, but still above the government's forecast for the year, data Monday show.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, faces sale to creditors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, faces sale to creditors
May 15 (UPI) -- Vice Media Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday as the once-thriving digital media company has struggled to turn a profit in recent years due to unpaid debt and major slumps in advertising and content revenue.
Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle
May 15 (UPI) -- Gloria Molina, a trailblazing California politician who was the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles City Council as well as to the state's assembly, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, her family said.
DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end
May 15 (UPI) -- There has been a 50% drop in encounters at the U.S. southern border in the two days following the end of Title 42, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
May 14 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona on Sunday were looking for suspects after seven people, many teenagers, were shot, including two fatally, the night previous.
Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
May 14 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday he does not think the United States will default on its debt.
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
U.S. News // 1 day ago
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
May 14 (UPI) -- On the one-year anniversary of two major mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden outlined a series of actions that his administration will take, or has taken, to reduce gun violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement