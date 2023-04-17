Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 17, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health studying Gulf War illness

By Simon Druker
1/2
The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness, the two confirmed in a joint statement Monday. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense
The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness, the two confirmed in a joint statement Monday. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

April 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness.

The department announced the partnership Monday, which will formally study the multitude of symptoms plaguing U.S. veterans who served in the Persian Gulf in 1990 and 1991 during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Advertisement

Gulf War illness affects up to 250,000 of the 700,000 military personnel who served in the two operations, according to a 2020 U.S. Military report.

The syndrome manifests in symptoms like fatigue, headaches, memory issues, joint and muscle pain and sleep problems, although little is understood about it. The illness can also cause gastrointestinal and respiratory problems.

RELATED Kamala Harris welcomes Wounded Warriors for annual soldier ride

Higher affliction rates seem to relate to closer proximity to combat.

"Effective treatments for Gulf War illness have remained elusive, forcing healthcare providers to mostly focus on easing patient symptoms," Veterans Affairs Chief Research and Development Officer Rachel Ramoni said in Monday's announcement.

"VA and NIH's collaboration will bring together experts who will meticulously investigate the underlying causes of symptoms. With the help of the veterans who volunteer for the study, researchers will lay the groundwork for care that will meaningfully improve the lives of the hundreds of thousands of veterans living with Gulf War illness."

Advertisement

Veterans Affairs will screen Gulf War veterans in Miami, California and Washington, D.C. Those meeting the criteria will be transferred to the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Md., for further observation, study and treatment over a two-week period.

Researchers will focus primarily on the immune and autonomic nervous systems. The study is expected to last five years.

"This is an important collaboration that we hope will lead to many answers to those suffering from Gulf War illness," Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said as part of Monday's announcement.

RELATED VA lowers home loan interest rates for Native American veterans

"Taking advantage of the resources available only at NIH, this comprehensive study will take a new look at this illness and uncover biological mechanisms that may pave the way to treatments."

Last year, researchers said they finally have definitive proof that exposure to low levels of the nerve gas sarin is one of the primary causes of Gulf War syndrome. That evidence came after almost 30 years of research.

Researchers in 2021 were able to eliminate the idea that depleted uranium levels in the bodies of some Gulf War veterans accounted for potential illness rates.

Read More

Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates

Latest Headlines

Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
April 17 (UPI) -- Poverty is the fourth-largest cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease, cancer and smoking, according to a new analysis released Monday by the University of California at Riverside.
HIV medication during pregnancy linked to higher risk for developmental delays
Health News // 5 hours ago
HIV medication during pregnancy linked to higher risk for developmental delays
Children whose mothers took antiretroviral medication for HIV while pregnant may have higher risks for developmental delays at age 5, according to new research.
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Health News // 6 hours ago
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
An experimental blood test may be able to catch a dozen different types of cancer with a high degree of accuracy -- including some that are particularly tricky to detect, a preliminary study suggests.
Moderna mRNA vaccine with Merck's Keytruda cuts skin cancer recurrence by 44%
Health News // 10 hours ago
Moderna mRNA vaccine with Merck's Keytruda cuts skin cancer recurrence by 44%
April 17 (UPI) -- The risk of recurrence of deadly skin cancer reduced by 44% when patients were treated with a mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna and Merck & Co.'s immunotherapy Keytruda drug, according to a new study.
Hibernating bears shed light on blood clots, stroke risk
Health News // 12 hours ago
Hibernating bears shed light on blood clots, stroke risk
Researchers found that in hibernating bears, a particular protein -- called heat shock protein 47 (HSP47) -- is substantially dialed down from its normal activity level, which appears to prevent blood clots.
Hearing aids might help lower risk for dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Hearing aids might help lower risk for dementia
Research suggests people who are experiencing hearing loss and don't use a hearing aid may have a higher risk of developing dementia than people who use hearing aids and those without hearing loss.
U.S. prison inmates undertreated for chronic health conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. prison inmates undertreated for chronic health conditions
U.S. prison inmates may be severely undertreated for common chronic health conditions, such as asthma, Type 2 diabetes, HIV and mental illness, new research suggests.
Study: Black people far more likely to suffer heart damage after chemotherapy
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Black people far more likely to suffer heart damage after chemotherapy
April 14 (UPI) -- While racial disparities in healthcare have long been documented, a new study reveals that 71% of Black cancer patients are more likely to experience heart damage after chemotherapy than White patients.
Climate change makes Europe ripe for dengue outbreaks
Health News // 3 days ago
Climate change makes Europe ripe for dengue outbreaks
Cases of the mosquito-borne illness dengue are typically seen in the tropics, but with the changing climate that may be changing.
AI technology may help spot subtle speech changes in early Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 days ago
AI technology may help spot subtle speech changes in early Alzheimer's
Cutting-edge AI technologies that can detect subtle changes in a person's voice may help doctors diagnose Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive impairments even before other symptoms begin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna mRNA vaccine with Merck's Keytruda cuts skin cancer recurrence by 44%
Moderna mRNA vaccine with Merck's Keytruda cuts skin cancer recurrence by 44%
Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
Hibernating bears shed light on blood clots, stroke risk
Hibernating bears shed light on blood clots, stroke risk
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Hearing aids might help lower risk for dementia
Hearing aids might help lower risk for dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement