Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health studying Gulf War illness

The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness, the two confirmed in a joint statement Monday. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

April 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness. The department announced the partnership Monday, which will formally study the multitude of symptoms plaguing U.S. veterans who served in the Persian Gulf in 1990 and 1991 during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Advertisement

Gulf War illness affects up to 250,000 of the 700,000 military personnel who served in the two operations, according to a 2020 U.S. Military report.

The syndrome manifests in symptoms like fatigue, headaches, memory issues, joint and muscle pain and sleep problems, although little is understood about it. The illness can also cause gastrointestinal and respiratory problems.

Higher affliction rates seem to relate to closer proximity to combat.

"Effective treatments for Gulf War illness have remained elusive, forcing healthcare providers to mostly focus on easing patient symptoms," Veterans Affairs Chief Research and Development Officer Rachel Ramoni said in Monday's announcement.

"VA and NIH's collaboration will bring together experts who will meticulously investigate the underlying causes of symptoms. With the help of the veterans who volunteer for the study, researchers will lay the groundwork for care that will meaningfully improve the lives of the hundreds of thousands of veterans living with Gulf War illness."

Veterans Affairs will screen Gulf War veterans in Miami, California and Washington, D.C. Those meeting the criteria will be transferred to the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Md., for further observation, study and treatment over a two-week period.

Researchers will focus primarily on the immune and autonomic nervous systems. The study is expected to last five years.

"This is an important collaboration that we hope will lead to many answers to those suffering from Gulf War illness," Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said as part of Monday's announcement.

"Taking advantage of the resources available only at NIH, this comprehensive study will take a new look at this illness and uncover biological mechanisms that may pave the way to treatments."

Last year, researchers said they finally have definitive proof that exposure to low levels of the nerve gas sarin is one of the primary causes of Gulf War syndrome. That evidence came after almost 30 years of research.

Researchers in 2021 were able to eliminate the idea that depleted uranium levels in the bodies of some Gulf War veterans accounted for potential illness rates.

