Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Biden to name Monica Bertagnolli as National Cancer Institute director

By Clyde Hughes
Biden to name Monica Bertagnolli as National Cancer Institute director
Undated photo of Dr. Monica Bertagnolli. Photo courtesy of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Harvard Medical School surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli is poised to become the first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute after President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to appoint her to the position.

Bertagnolli currently serves as the Richard E. Wilson professor of surgery in the field of surgical oncology at Harvard as well as a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Advertisement

She is also a member of the Gastrointestinal Cancer and Sarcoma Disease Centers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the top cancer hospitals in the world.

"I look forward to working with Dr. Bertagnolli to advance the president's call to end cancer as we know it. Dr. Bertagnolli's decades of cancer research expertise around patient-centered care and her work to create more inclusive clinical trials will be instrumental as we accelerate the rate of research and innovation to fight cancer," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

RELATED Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'

"Cancer knows no bounds and neither should our efforts to prevent cancer deaths. Together, we will reignite and advance the president's Cancer Moonshot initiative to save lives."

The White House said Bertagnolli is expected to join the institute at a time of renewed attention to the Cancer Moonshot initiative, one of President Biden's signature initiatives. Biden called for the goal of reducing the cancer death rate by at least 50% in the United States over the next 25 years.

Advertisement

"Dr. Bertagnolli lends to this effort one of the most powerful voices in the country for cancer patients, particularly for those in rural and remote communities, with a history of advancing patient-focused programs that incorporate learnings directly from patient experiences to build more inclusive models of care," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84 after cancer battle

RELATED Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences

Latest Headlines

Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment under questioning on Wednesday in the most serious escalation of New York's three-year civil investigation into questionable financial dealings inside the Trump Organization.
Becca Balint wins Democratic primary for Vermont House seat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Becca Balint wins Democratic primary for Vermont House seat
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Vermont Senate Leader Becca Balint took a step closer to becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.
Watch live: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets' healthcare for toxic exposure
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets' healthcare for toxic exposure
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Biden on Wednesday will sign legislation that will help veterans who were exposed to toxins during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces -- a bill that needed a second vote to get past Republicans.
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 billion shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory documents filed this week.
Key economic gauge shows inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Key economic gauge shows inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A closely watched government economic gauge showed Wednesday that consumer prices in the United States were virtually unchanged from June to July -- a measurement that showed that hot-running inflation has begun to cool.
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
"An absolute miracle" is what doctors are calling the lone survivor in last week's deadly lightning strike that killed three people standing across the street from the White House, the woman's family says.
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pit candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other.
GOP Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said FBI agents have seized his cellphone.
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Two U.S. soldiers at Georgia's Fort Benning were killed and three others were injured in what authorities described as a weather-related event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement