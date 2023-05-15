Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2023 / 3:22 AM

Groundbreaking Calif. politician Gloria Molina dies following cancer battle

By Darryl Coote
Gloria Molina died Sunday evening surrounded by her family at her home in Mount Washington, Calif. Photo courtesy of Gloria Molina/Facebook
Gloria Molina died Sunday evening surrounded by her family at her home in Mount Washington, Calif. Photo courtesy of Gloria Molina/Facebook

May 15 (UPI) -- Gloria Molina, a trailblazing California politician who was the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles City Council as well as to the state's assembly, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, her family said. She was 74.

Molina died Sunday evening surrounded by her family at her home in Mount Washington, Calif., her family said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We will miss Gloria, the strong and selfless matriarch of our family," the statement said. "We miss Gloria and take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and in the loving embrace of our parents, Leonardo and Concepcion Molina."

Molina died following a three-year battle with terminal cancer that she first announced in March, saying in a statement on Facebook that while she has been receiving treatment, her disease is "very aggressive."

Advertisement

"You should know that I'm not sad," she said. "I enter this transition in life feeling so fortunate. I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team."

Born to farmworkers in Montebello, Calif., on May 31, 1948, Molina, a Democrat, defied the odds and blazed a trail during her decadeslong career in politics while making history along the way.

In 1982, she was elected the first Latina to the California State Assembly. In 1987, she was elected the first Latina to the Los Angeles City Council. And in 1991, she was elected the first Latina to the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

RELATED Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86

"It takes courage to be the 1st woman in the room and Gloria is the 1st woman and 1st Latina in nearly every room she was in," Janice Hahn, a Los Angeles County supervisor, said in a statement marking Molina's passing. "She didn't just make space for herself -- she opened the door to the rest of us.

"Women in politics in LA County owe a debt of gratitude to Gloria Molina."

Hilda Solis, a Los Angeles County supervisor, called Molina "a beacon of hope."

Advertisement

"Seeing her break several glass ceilings throughout her public service career inspired me to follow in her footsteps and be of service to our community," Solis tweeted. "I am grateful for her determination to meet the needs of our most vulnerable. It was her fuerza, her force, that residents often overlooked were able to benefit from our safety net."

Shortly after Molina announced her battle with cancer in March, the city of Los Angeles said a motion had been approved to rename Eastside's Grand Park the Gloria Molina Grand Park in her honor.

According to the park's website, Molina had for years fought for the creation of the park to increase green spaces and recreational opportunities to improve the lives of Los Angeles residents. The park became a reality in 2012.

"I am heartbroken to lose a champion for Latinos, for mujeres and for the Eastside," Solis, who introduced the bill to rename the park after Molina, continued. "While she may no longer be physically with us, we will forever feel her impact."

Molina is survived by her husband, Ron Martinez; daughter, Valentina Martinez; and her nine siblings.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Tori Bowie
Tori Bowie celebrates her win in the Women's 100 meters final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on August 6, 2017. Bowie, a sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, died at the age of 32 on May 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47 Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85

Latest Headlines

Mayorkas: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mayorkas: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end
May 15 (UPI) -- There has been a 50% drop in encounters at the U.S. southern border in the two days following the end of Title 42, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
May 14 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona on Sunday were looking for suspects after seven people, many teenagers, were shot, including two fatally, the night previous.
Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he doubts U.S. debt default coming June 1
May 14 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday he does not think the United States will default on its debt.
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform
May 14 (UPI) -- On the one-year anniversary of two major mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden outlined a series of actions that his administration will take, or has taken, to reduce gun violence.
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
May 13 (UPI) -- Facing difficult choices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has amended his proposed 2023-2024 budget to account for a larger-than-anticipated $32 billion revenue shortfall.
N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes 12-week abortion ban despite override threat
U.S. News // 1 day ago
N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes 12-week abortion ban despite override threat
May 13 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a 12-week abortion ban passed by the state Legislature despite the likelihood his move will be overridden.
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
May 13 (UPI) -- A man was in custody Saturday in Maryland after allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle from a private residence and leading police on a chase down an interstate highway, causing several crashes.
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
May 13 (UPI) -- Police investigating the shooting death of a Texas woman this week say the killing was an act of revenge for her having an abortion.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement