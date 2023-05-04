Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services

A bipartisan group of senators and representatives reintroduced legislation Wednesday aimed at mitigating the effects of the climate crisis on mental health. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis. The Community Mental Wellness and Resilience Act would set up a $36 million pilot grant program under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to provide funding to local community-based mental wellness and resilience programs." Advertisement

The bill seeks to fill the gaps in mental health treatment for underserved and rural communities.

"Nearly 50 million American adults suffered from a diagnosed mental illness last year, and a CDC report found that more than a third of American high school students suffer from poor mental health, including stress, anxiety and depression exacerbated by the climate crisis," a news release from Mackey's office said.

"Enviromental justice communities are bearing the brunt of compounded climate and mental health crises fueled by climate disasters that level homes, break apart communities, and leave people with visible and invisible scars," Mackey said.

The legislation has multiple co-sponsors, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mary Peltola, D-AK.

Rep. Fitzpatrick said, "I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that expands our nation's mental health resources at the local level with community-based initiatives, ensuring that victims of natural disasters have access to critical mental healthcare."