Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 4:32 PM

Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services

By Patrick Hilsman
A bipartisan group of senators and representatives reintroduced legislation Wednesday aimed at mitigating the effects of the climate crisis on mental health. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay
A bipartisan group of senators and representatives reintroduced legislation Wednesday aimed at mitigating the effects of the climate crisis on mental health. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis.

The Community Mental Wellness and Resilience Act would set up a $36 million pilot grant program under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to provide funding to local community-based mental wellness and resilience programs."

Advertisement

The bill seeks to fill the gaps in mental health treatment for underserved and rural communities.

"Nearly 50 million American adults suffered from a diagnosed mental illness last year, and a CDC report found that more than a third of American high school students suffer from poor mental health, including stress, anxiety and depression exacerbated by the climate crisis," a news release from Mackey's office said.

"Enviromental justice communities are bearing the brunt of compounded climate and mental health crises fueled by climate disasters that level homes, break apart communities, and leave people with visible and invisible scars," Mackey said.

The legislation has multiple co-sponsors, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mary Peltola, D-AK.

Advertisement

Rep. Fitzpatrick said, "I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that expands our nation's mental health resources at the local level with community-based initiatives, ensuring that victims of natural disasters have access to critical mental healthcare."

Read More

Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic

Latest Headlines

Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
May 4 (UPI) -- The Utah State Board of Education's Thursday agenda includes whether the term "climate change" should be pulled from curricula.
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Banta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
May 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Thursday it is cutting 20% of its workforce, marking the second round of layoffs within the past 12 months.
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
May 4 (UPI) -- Four members of the extremist Proud Boys, including its former leader, have been convicted of multiple felonies for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building.
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
May 4 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
May 4 (UPI) -- Recent data on private investments in the U.S. economy warrant an increase in the estimate for second quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said Thursday.
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
May 4 (UPI) -- The suspect in the deadly Wednesday Atlanta medical center shooting is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday after he was taken into custody after evading police for eight hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement