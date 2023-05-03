Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 3, 2023 / 2:19 PM

Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent survey found that the number of adults who said social media has a positive impact on children's mental health fell to just over one-third. It was 43% in 2022. Photo by junpinzon/Shutterstock
A recent survey found that the number of adults who said social media has a positive impact on children's mental health fell to just over one-third. It was 43% in 2022. Photo by junpinzon/Shutterstock

Half of U.S. parents think social media is bad for their kids' mental health, a new survey reveals.

The finding highlights growing concerns about how these platforms affect children's and adolescents' well-being, according to the On Our Sleeves Movement for Children's Mental Health, which had the Harris Poll conduct the survey.

Advertisement

The program encourages parents to help their kids by talking regularly about how using social media makes their children feel.

While in the past year some platforms like TikTok have introduced new safety measures and lawmakers have talked about limiting access, that's not enough, the researchers said.

RELATED Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids

"This is a positive step, but parents can't trust that this is enough," said Dr. Ariana Hoet, clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio. "Social media has the ability to increase anxiety and depression in children when used inappropriately, as well as potentially open them up to inappropriate sharing, hurtful language, bullying and more."

The survey questioned more than 2,000 U.S. adults, including more than 700 parents of children younger than 18, in late March and early April.

The survey found that the number of adults who said social media has a positive impact on children's mental health fell to just over one-third. It was 43% in 2022.

Advertisement

"Be curious about what your child is doing on social media. Taking an active role in their social media engagement, instead of simply limiting their exposure, can help them feel comfortable to ask questions, report concerns and seek help when they need it," Hoet said in a hospital news release.

Despite the results, fewer parents now said they were comfortable talking with their kids about mental health -- 86% compared to 91% in 2022.

On Our Sleeves offers free guides with tools to start conversations about social media, as well as strategies on how to set boundaries and keep kids safe.

RELATED Teens who turn to vaping report more anxiety, depression

Parents and caregivers can ask kids to show them their favorite video, channel or online influencer, and then follow up with open-ended questions, making sure to listen. Developing a family social media plan can minimize conflict, support good choices and address misuse.

Talk to kids about how to seek help from a trusted adult if they feel like something unsafe is happening. Tell them which parental controls and settings will be in place for social media use and why.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on children and social media.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Read More

Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises

Latest Headlines

Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Health News // 1 hour ago
Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Researchers now say they can temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and get more chemo to brain tumors, using an experimental ultrasound device.
Internet searches related to abortion rise after Roe vs. Wade overturned
Health News // 2 hours ago
Internet searches related to abortion rise after Roe vs. Wade overturned
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a woman's constitutional right to abortion in June, Internet searches for information related to abortion and contraception surged.
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Health News // 6 hours ago
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
May 3 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Wednesday results from a Phase 3 study on its Alzheimer's treatment show it slowed clinical cognitive and functional decline by 35% compared with a placebo.
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
May 2 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday released an advisory on loneliness and isolation, coming off the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic where Americans around the country were asked to quarantine and detach from t
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Health News // 1 day ago
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Many common household products emit airborne toxins that can harm your health in ways up to and including cancer, a new study reports.
Women may have worse outcomes after heart attack at younger age
Health News // 1 day ago
Women may have worse outcomes after heart attack at younger age
Women who have a heart attack at a younger age tend to have worse outcomes and are more likely to return to the hospital than their male counterparts.
Taking longer to do physical activities may be linked to greater dementia risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Taking longer to do physical activities may be linked to greater dementia risk
It's expected that seniors slow down physically as they age, but this could be a sign of more than just lost muscle strength, a new study suggests. In some, it may be a harbinger of dementia.
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Health News // 2 days ago
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Using functional MRI (fMRI), a newly developed brain-computer interface can read a person's thoughts and translate them into full sentences, according to a report published Monday in Nature Neuroscience.
Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids
Researchers have developed risk profiles that can help doctors pinpoint which kids or teens are in the most danger of harming themselves.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 2 days ago
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new minimally invasive procedure improved blood sugar control and eliminated the need for insulin for at least one year among people with Type 2 diabetes, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement