Health News
May 2, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory on loneliness and isolation on Tuesday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory on loneliness and isolation on Tuesday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday released an advisory on loneliness and isolation, following restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic that asked Americans to quarantine and detach from the public from time to time.

Murthy said that loneliness and isolation can have "destructive impacts" on our health as individuals and around the country. He courage U.S. residents to find the "healing power" of relationships.

"At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we gained a greater appreciation for how crucial relationships are to our well-being," Murthy said. "The pandemic led to greater loneliness for many, but there was widespread social disconnection even before COVID-19.

"Loneliness and social disconnection are more common than we realize. In recent years, about one in two adults reported experiencing loneliness. It's also more widespread than many other health issues including smoking, diabetes, and obesity."

Some of the key takeaways from the surgeon general's advisory included that social connection is as essential to our long-term survival as food and water. It said that loneliness is more widespread than other major health issues.

"Social connection significantly improves the health and well-being of all individuals," the advisory said. "It can predict better physical and mental health outcomes and ease stress. Higher levels of connection can influence health-related behaviors."

The advisory said that fostering social connection requires that each commit to our relationships and communities.

"Our actions today can create sustainable changes to society and bring better health to all," the advisory said. "We all have a role to play in supporting social connection."

Murthy said it will take individuals and families, schools and workplaces, healthcare systems and communities to break the epidemic of loneliness and isolation and create a greater social connection.

"Strong relationships can improve health outcomes and positively impact population health," he said. "Bottom line: strengthening the social fabric of our nation is essential to improve our health and well-being."

