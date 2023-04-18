Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 8:46 PM

House fails to block President Biden's veto on water regulation rollback

By Simon Druker
Last month, President Biden's administration unveiled new national standards for drinking water, and earlier this month, the president used his pen and his authority to veto a Republican-led effort to roll back the new regulations. On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers failed to get the votes they needed to override that veto. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Last month, President Biden's administration unveiled new national standards for drinking water, and earlier this month, the president used his pen and his authority to veto a Republican-led effort to roll back the new regulations. On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers failed to get the votes they needed to override that veto. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House failed to get the requisite number of votes Tuesday to overturn a presidential veto of a Republican resolution to roll back new water regulations.

The Republican-led House voted 227-196 to overturn the veto by President Joe Biden, which fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority.

Advertisement

Last month, the Biden administration unveiled new national standards for drinking water. The regulations specifically address Polyfluorinated Substances, limiting their exposure to humans.

Earlier this month, Biden vetoed a Republican-led effort to roll back the new drinking water regulations.

The PFAS do not break down in the environment, can move through soils, contaminate drinking water sources, and build up in fish and wildlife, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The so-called "forever chemicals" have been linked to common liver cancer.

"I just vetoed a bill that attempted to block our administration from protecting our nation's waterways -- a resource millions of Americans depend on -- from destruction and pollution," Biden said at the time.

Thursday's vote would have struck down that veto.

The vote did not proceed entirely along party lines, with 10 Democrats voting with Republicans, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvanian Republican, the sole GOP member to cross the aisle.

Advertisement

Read More

880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire

Latest Headlines

President, vice president release 2022 tax returns
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
President, vice president release 2022 tax returns
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2022 tax returns Tuesday.
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
April 18 (UPI) -- A $787.5 million settlement has been reached in Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit against Fox News as the trial was scheduled to start this week.
TV docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, boy band
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
TV docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, boy band
April 18 (UPI) -- A new Peacock docu-series examines the possible connection between a high-profile murder trial from the 1990s and an iconic boy band from the 1980s.
New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5
April 18 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan.
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in Maine found four people dead in a home, while three more people were shot on a highway Tuesday, in what authorities are calling related incidents.
Biden signs executive orders aimed at giving 'peace of mind' on family care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs executive orders aimed at giving 'peace of mind' on family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
YouTube updating its policies on content linked to eating disorders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube updating its policies on content linked to eating disorders
April 18 (UPI) -- YouTube is updating its policy governing content related to eating disorders, the social media platform said in a statement Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Florida on Tuesday voted to indict four U.S. citizens and three Russian citizens for acting on behalf of Russian intelligence to try to influence U.S. elections.
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
April 18 (UPI) -- New York Republican Rep. George Santos introduced a bill Tuesday to limit vaccines that can be mandated by the federal government, naming it after singer Nicki Minaj.
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Iowa teens on Tuesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of their high school Spanish teacher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement