Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 9:07 AM

Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment

Alan Shaw opposes U.S. Senate bill calling for two-man crews

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before the Ohio Senate on Tuesday following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine in February. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before the Ohio Senate on Tuesday following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine in February. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify Tuesday before an Ohio Senate committee to answer questions about cleanup efforts and safety improvements following a toxic train derailment in East Palestine in early February.

The hearing comes a day after Shaw expressed opposition to a U.S. Senate proposal that would require at least two crew members on board its trains while in operation, saying there was no evidence the move would prevent accidents.

Advertisement

"We're going to be data-driven," Shaw said in a Monday interview with USA Today. "The facts matter. I want to put our safety investments in areas that can drive safety improvement, and right now, I have not seen any data that links crew size with safety."

Shaw made the comments on the same day he announced a deal with the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen union to allow seven days of paid sick leave per year for its employees. The company said it has now reached agreements with 10 of its 12 unions, providing paid sick leave to 6,900 rail employees.

Advertisement

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, have proposed massive new safety measures for rail companies, including the requirement for a two-man crew, as part of a bill known as the Railway Safety Act.

Shaw previously indicated his support for specific parts of the legislation, which calls for improved standards on tanker cars, increased federal oversight, and the installation of more heat detectors on the tracks -- which might have prevented the derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

Brown was in East Palestine Monday for a roundtable with residents to discuss their ongoing concerns about the disaster and its cleanup.

"It shouldn't take a crisis like this for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together for the people we serve, and not for corporations like Norfolk Southern," Brown said. "This is the kind of community that's so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America. I'm here for the long haul. We're going to be here for months, for the next year, the next 10 years if that's what it takes."

A bipartisan bill at the state level, introduced by Republican Bill Johnson, of Marietta, and Democrat Emilia Sykes, of Akron, does not include the two-man crew provision, while the state's newly approved $13.5 billion transportation budget does.

Advertisement

The ill-fated train had three crew members on board who adequately responded to the derailment, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against the company to cover any cost of the disaster to the state and its residents.

In March, Shaw told the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works that he was "deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities," adding that he was "determined to make it right."

The Biden administration has been putting increased pressure on the company to clean up the spill, which had caused the possible contamination of air, soil and drinking water throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Justice Department in March filed its own lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, alleging the company had violated provisions within the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the company to continue probing dioxin levels around the crash site and compare those samples to ones taken in areas not impacted by the derailment.

The company has said it would comply with the federal directives, with Shaw vowing to create long-term groundwater testing, fund health care, and compensate for any losses to property values.

Advertisement

More than two months after the accident, the southbound tracks have been reinstalled, while work was about to begin to fix the northbound rails.

The company also faces several class-action lawsuits stemming from the derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride that sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the atmosphere on Feb. 6.

Returning home five days after the spill, East Palestine residents became increasingly nervous as many began to experience symptoms like burning eyes, labored breathing, headaches, nausea and irritated skin.

Despite continued assurances from officials about the safety of the air and water, many remain deeply concerned that pets, crops and livestock had been exposed in the disaster's immediate aftermath.

Latest Headlines

17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California have arrested 17 men and confiscated dozens of weapons in a crackdown on gang violence that has for years disrupted the local Sikh community.
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
April 18 (UPI) -- Just about as many Americans as last year filed their income tax returns early as the deadline arrives Tuesday, but Internal Revenue Service data show many can expect to see lower refunds.
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia's last abortion clinic said it's dismissing its lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban, as it no longer has a physician to perform the procedure.
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
April 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee underwent surgery to remove a small tumor from his tonsil, his office said Monday, just weeks after he was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
April 17 (UPI) -- The attorney generals of nine states on Monday joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Google that seeks to break up the Internet behemoth's alleged digital advertising monopoly.
Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick faces second sexual assault charge
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick faces second sexual assault charge
April 17 (UPI) -- Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019, is facing his second sexual assault charge. The 92-year-old was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault Monday in Wisconsin.
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
April 17 (UPI) -- Ford Motor has unveiled its new Lincoln Nautilus and announced the 2024 midsize crossover will be produced in China and imported to the United States.
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
April 17 (UPI) -- Any federal legislation prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed if it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, the White House confirmed Monday.
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
April 17 (UPI) -- Apple announced a new perk for Apple Card users on Monday, introducing a new high-yield savings account option.
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
April 17 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing investigations and calls to step down after lying about his background to get elected to Congress, has announced he will seek re-election in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement