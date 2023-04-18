Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment

1/3

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before the Ohio Senate on Tuesday following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine in February. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify Tuesday before an Ohio Senate committee to answer questions about cleanup efforts and safety improvements following a toxic train derailment in East Palestine in early February. The hearing comes a day after Shaw expressed opposition to a U.S. Senate proposal that would require at least two crew members on board its trains while in operation, saying there was no evidence the move would prevent accidents. Advertisement

"We're going to be data-driven," Shaw said in a Monday interview with USA Today. "The facts matter. I want to put our safety investments in areas that can drive safety improvement, and right now, I have not seen any data that links crew size with safety."

Shaw made the comments on the same day he announced a deal with the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen union to allow seven days of paid sick leave per year for its employees. The company said it has now reached agreements with 10 of its 12 unions, providing paid sick leave to 6,900 rail employees.

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, have proposed massive new safety measures for rail companies, including the requirement for a two-man crew, as part of a bill known as the Railway Safety Act.

Shaw previously indicated his support for specific parts of the legislation, which calls for improved standards on tanker cars, increased federal oversight, and the installation of more heat detectors on the tracks -- which might have prevented the derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

Brown was in East Palestine Monday for a roundtable with residents to discuss their ongoing concerns about the disaster and its cleanup.

"It shouldn't take a crisis like this for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together for the people we serve, and not for corporations like Norfolk Southern," Brown said. "This is the kind of community that's so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America. I'm here for the long haul. We're going to be here for months, for the next year, the next 10 years if that's what it takes."

A bipartisan bill at the state level, introduced by Republican Bill Johnson, of Marietta, and Democrat Emilia Sykes, of Akron, does not include the two-man crew provision, while the state's newly approved $13.5 billion transportation budget does.

The ill-fated train had three crew members on board who adequately responded to the derailment, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against the company to cover any cost of the disaster to the state and its residents.

In March, Shaw told the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works that he was "deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities," adding that he was "determined to make it right."

The Biden administration has been putting increased pressure on the company to clean up the spill, which had caused the possible contamination of air, soil and drinking water throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Justice Department in March filed its own lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, alleging the company had violated provisions within the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the company to continue probing dioxin levels around the crash site and compare those samples to ones taken in areas not impacted by the derailment.

The company has said it would comply with the federal directives, with Shaw vowing to create long-term groundwater testing, fund health care, and compensate for any losses to property values.

More than two months after the accident, the southbound tracks have been reinstalled, while work was about to begin to fix the northbound rails.

The company also faces several class-action lawsuits stemming from the derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride that sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the atmosphere on Feb. 6.

Returning home five days after the spill, East Palestine residents became increasingly nervous as many began to experience symptoms like burning eyes, labored breathing, headaches, nausea and irritated skin.

Despite continued assurances from officials about the safety of the air and water, many remain deeply concerned that pets, crops and livestock had been exposed in the disaster's immediate aftermath.