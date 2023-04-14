Trending
April 14, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire

By Clyde Hughes

April 14 (UPI) -- Officials in Indiana warned that debris from the fire at a plastics recycling plant earlier this week may contain cancer-causing asbestos.

Jason Sewell, an on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, warned Richmond residents to stay away from anything landing in residential yards following the blaze at the Richmond, Ind., plant, near the Indiana-Ohio border.

"Probably the worst thing you can do if you have debris in your yard would be to mow and break up that material," Sewell said. "Don't disturb the debris for now. Avoid mowing until we come out with more instructions on outdoor cleanup."

Debris has been recovered 1.5 miles from the scene of the blaze and the EPA continued to monitor air quality at 15 locations around the plant for toxic chemicals from the incinerated plastics after the fire was extinguished late Thursday night.

"The fire has been fully extinguished ahead of schedule, we're not able to turn our attention to collecting air and water samples to determine when the evacuation order can be lifted," Mayor Dave Snow wrote on Twitter.

More than 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate or shelter in place following the blaze and public schools remained closed Friday for the third consecutive day.

City officials warned those who remained in areas downwind of the blaze to "stay inside, close your windows and turn off air conditioning.

In the meantime, Snow said Wednesday the fault of the fire lies with the plant's owner Seth Smith, although the cause has yet to be determined.

"[Richmond officials] were aware that what was operating here was a fire hazard," he said. "Everything that ensued here -- the fire, the damages, the risk that our first responders have taken and the risk these citizens are under -- are the responsibility of that negligent business owner."

