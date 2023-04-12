Trending
April 12, 2023 / 7:24 AM

Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire

By Clyde Hughes
The Prosecutor General's Office of Mexico said that it arrested five people in connection with a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez that killed 40 people. File Photo by Luis Torres/EPA-EFE
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Mexico said in a statement the directors, identified in the report as Francisco N. and Antonio N., "engaged in alleged criminal conduct by failing to comply with their obligations to monitor, protect and provide security to people and facilities."

It added that criminal proceedings were also launched against four additional public servants identified as Salvador N., Juan N., Cecilia N and Eduardo N.

The fire at the Provisional Immigration Center, just across the border from El Paso, Texas, killed 40 migrants and injured 25 others. Investigators said they arrested five people in all connected with the investigation. That included a staffer at a private security company and the person who allegedly started the fire.

"The opinions of the Superior Audit Office of the Federation in recent years once again point out, with complete clarity, the faults and omissions that continue to be committed in the INM; and they indicate a pattern of irresponsibility and omissions that has been repeated and that has been the cause of these unfortunate events already mentioned," the office said.

Prosecutors said a similar incident at the INM immigration center in Tenosique, Tabasco, on March 31, 2020, left one person dead and 14 injured.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last month that investigators blamed protesting immigrants for starting a fire. Obrador had said some of the migrants put small mattresses at the door of the shelter and set them on fire "as a form of protest" after they learned that they might be deported.

The institute said 68 men from Central and South America were staying at the immigration center at the time of the fire.

WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
World News // 38 minutes ago
WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain
April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 1 hour ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 6 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tuesday, reaffirmed American military support and commitment to the Philippines as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise.
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
World News // 19 hours ago
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Google was fined $31.8 million in South Korea on Tuesday for alleged unfair business practices leading to its dominance in the country's mobile gaming application market.
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
World News // 21 hours ago
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
April 11 (UPI) -- Led by China and the European Union, the global wind energy market is on pace for a seven-fold increase by 2032, analysis from Wood Mackenzie found.
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office for The High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the estimated civilian casualty figures for the war in Ukraine were nearing 8,500 but warned the actual numbers are likely much higher.
